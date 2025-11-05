AZ NGA enters strategic partnership with Adelaide advice firm

AZ NGA has partnered with an Adelaide-based accounting and financial planning practice as it expands its presence in South Australia.

AZ NGA labelled the partnership “a significant step forward" in expanding AZ NGA’s presence in South Australia and supporting Oreon’s continued growth.

Established in 2014, Oreon Partners is an integrated firm with six partners and 70 employees, providing tailored accounting, business advisory, tax and financial planning services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized enterprises.

According to AZ NGA group chief executive Paul Barrett, both parties demonstrated “strong cultural and strategic alignment” and a shared ambition for long-term, partner-driven growth.

“Oreon Partners is a natural fit and we are excited to welcome the team to our community and work together to grow and achieve our goals,” Barrett said. “Oreon has deep, long lasting, trusted client relationships, and a collaborative and respectful culture, which has underpinned its success to date.”

He added that Oreon has built a strong referral network, which generated a steady stream of inbound leads for the company and fuelled organic growth.

Speaking on the benefits of the new partnership, Oreon partner Jarrad Dunn stated that it would enable the organisation to leverage AZ NGA’s resources and network to “further enhance its services and create new opportunities for team members”.

“We are passionate about providing career pathways and leadership opportunities for our people. This partnership supports our vision to grow the number of partners and strengthen our ability to serve our clients,” he said.

“The next generation of professionals is looking for meaningful career progression without the traditional financial barriers. AZ NGA’s model is appealing because it enables emerging leaders to step into partnership roles in a way that is accessible and sustainable.”

Dunn added: “Our partners are focused on growing the business, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. While we are not planning any exits in the near future, we are committed to creating pathways for new leaders to join the partnership and contribute to our long-term success.”

Oreon stated that going forward, they are focused on planning for the future both in terms of business growth and succession.

“With AZ NGA’s support and shared mindset, Oreon is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for clients while creating meaningful opportunities for team members,” the partners stated. “The partnership reinforces Oreon’s commitment to its people, clients, and staff alike, and ensures the firm can maintain its strong culture and values as it grows.”

