Entireti partners with Striver to launch graduate program

Entireti has partnered with talent development platform Striver to launch a program that will see high-quality graduates and job seekers find placement in its advice network.

Striver is a specialist wealth management career and talent development platform designed to connect employers with candidates, in addition to providing a range of education and training resources and tools.

According to Entireti, this partnership program will allow the firm’s advice networks, including Akumin, Fortnum and Personal Financial Services (PFS), to white label Striver’s technology platform in order to attract and support the incoming generation of advisers.

As the demand for advice continues to outpace the supply, Entireti group chief executive Neil Younger said there needs to be greater focus on addressing this challenge from all industry stakeholders, with this partnership reinforcing the firm’s commitment to supporting aspiring advisers.

“We need more advisers to meet the advice needs of Australians and close the advice gap, and that includes investing in the next generation. As one of the largest advice business services providers, Entireti has the infrastructure and scale, and also a mandate, to invest in programs that will underpin the long-term growth and success of our advice business and the broader profession,” Younger said.

Aiming to support the growth of emerging talent in the industry, Akumin chief executive Matt Lawler said this marks an important step in bolstering adviser numbers and building a sustainable profession.

“We’re here to help advice businesses grow and achieve their objectives, which involves attracting and retaining talent, and identifying future leaders. We are excited to partner with Striver to connect employers and candidates, and create pathways for people to pursue a rewarding career in financial advice,” Lawler said.

Striver founder and chief executive Alisdair Barr added: “To achieve our mission to support 5,000 new advisers over the next decade to make advice accessible to 750,000 more Australians, we need to partner with organisations like Entireti to build a network of advice businesses that are committed to taking on new entrants, teaching them the ropes, and giving them a good experience so they stay in the profession and build their career.

“We’ve been successful at placing talent inside Akumin businesses for a number of years, leading to this opportunity to support the broader Entireti group, which we are extremely excited about.”

Last week, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) announced at its annual congress in Perth that it intends to launch the Advice Academy this week, an initiative designed to boost adviser numbers by supporting professional year (PY) candidates and their supervisors.

Working in conjunction with Kaplan Professional, Striver and Art of Mentoring, the new initiative will include a mentoring program, 100 hours of structured learning for PY candidates deliver by Kaplan, and training programs for PY supervisors.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said: “The Advice Academy is aimed at increasing the number of students studying approved financial planning degrees, increase the proportion of those students who secure a Professional Year placement, and the proportion of those going on to complete their Professional Year and start their career as a financial planner."