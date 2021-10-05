Easton expands offering to self-licenced practices

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The accounting and wealth management firm Easton Investments has expanded its offering to self-licenced practices, giving them access to its adviser solutions.

Nathan Jacobsen, managing director of Easton, said: “Self-licensed practices tell us they want to maintain autonomy but work in tandem with partners that bring industrial scale, expert advice and ease of access to a practical quality advice framework.

“We are strong advocates for the industry, providing a service infrastructure that delivers flexibility and freedom for self-licensed practices to run their businesses in the way that best serves their clients.”

Easton developed the service around a set of modules targeting specific needs that give self-licensed practices the flexibility to choose the level and type of support required.

The offering also allows practices to benefit from Easton’s strategic focus on technology innovation, giving them access to licensee and adviser solutions.

“We know from experience the business of running an Australian financial services license and a practice is complex and time consuming,” Jacobsen said.

We see our role as enabling self-licensees to get on with what they do best but with the support to manage compliance requirements efficiently and grow their practice.”