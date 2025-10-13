 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Count expands service offering with Melbourne acquisition
 

Count expands service offering with Melbourne acquisition

Countplus/Count-Financial/M&A/Hugh-Humphrey/financial-advice/

13 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Advice licensee Count subsidiary Accurium is to acquire a Melbourne-based accountancy and advisory firm. 

Accurium, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Count, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire independent boutique McGing Advisory and Actuarial.

This is a Melbourne actuarial firm that was established in 2010 and is generating $2.1 million in revenue, Count said. 

Related News:

Its principals, Sean McGing and Neekhil Shah, will join the Accurium team to provide continuity for clients and provide actuarial expertise. 

Count CEO Hugh Humphrey said: “The acquisition strengthens Count’s service proposition, building on our leading actuarial capability. It deepens our retirement income expertise and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality outcomes for clients through stronger collaboration with advisers.”

View all

The announcement comes just two weeks after Count announced its subsidiary CountPlus One had entered into a binding agreement to acquire the accounting and audit client base of Brigden & Partners. The accounting firm has offices in Hornsby and Sydney’s central business district and $1.7 million in revenue.

In May, Count Gold Coast acquired the accounting clients of MJG Partnership and Harrison & Harrison. The two practices are both located in Queensland and offer accounting, taxation, bookkeeping, and lending services. The transactions were understood to bring in additional recurring revenues of $2.8 million, driving Count Gold Coast to achieve an annualised revenue of approximately $18 million following completion.

Speaking to Money Management in August at Count’s financial results, Humphrey said the firm was keen to do “transformative” M&A deals now that it had completed the integration of Diverger, which it acquired in March 2024.

Humphrey said the firm was very active with M&A activity, completing one every five weeks during the year, and it noted the acquisition size and strategic value of the deals it is enacting are “trending upward”, with the average annual equity partner firm revenue sitting at $8 million. 

“We are very interested in doing more transformations and have the capacity and track record to do so very well and have built some compelling capabilities in the past. We are interested in the right sort of opportunity and right quality of business,” Humphrey said. 

“We took on some debt with the acquisition of Diverger but left ample headroom for day-to-day M&A activity. Any big transformation would be complemented by a capital raising as well.”

 

Read more about:
Countplus
Count Financial
M&A
Hugh Humphrey
financial advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Are managed accounts the future of private market accessibility?

As private markets garner mainstream attention, a panel of experts believe access to the asset class through managed accounts will become more widely available, providing opportunities for advisers to diversify portfolios.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Which ETFs did advised investors favour in September?

While retail investors turned to blue-chip stocks last month, according to AUSIEX trading data, September saw advised investors switch into ETFs.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Apps, AI, and accessibility: Engaging the next gen of advisers

With the intergenerational wealth transfer underway in Australia, wealth managers are focusing on how they can attract the next generation of advisers to service these younger clients.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
ASIC seeks compensation from Equity Trustees over Shield

ASIC wants to expand proceedings against Equity Trustees to seek compensation for members following Macquarie’s agreement to pay $321 million over Shield failings.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 4 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

4 days 16 hours ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week 6 days ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

4 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo