Which ETFs did advised investors favour in September?

13 October 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
Advised investors switched out some of their blue-chip stocks for ETFs in September, according to the latest AUSIEX trading data.

The monthly statistics showed that Betashares US Equities Strong Bear Hedged ETF and VanEck S&P/ASX Mid Cap ETF were the most bought ETFs among advised investors in September.

The VanEck ETF has been a popular choice for advised investors as it was one of the most bought ETFs in the first half of 2025.

With Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Westpac, Endeavour Group, and Suncorp Group coming in as some of the most sold stocks by this advised demographic, AUSIEX explained that this was driven in part by investors’ desire for diversification.

Notably, the data revealed that while some retail investors turned to blue-chip stocks last month, AUSIEX national manager of strategic relationships, Chris Hill, said advised investors were focused on fixed income, US index, and mid-cap ETFs, as well as blue-chip stocks.

Hill added: “Advised investors also rotated some of their blue chip holdings, for example, switching out of Qantas, Telstra and some banks into a wider range of blue chip stocks. Xero and Woodside were a favourite of both individual and advised self-managed super funds, while millennial investors favour medical stocks and a range of ETFs.”

ETFs also saw strong interest from retail Millennials, accounting for three of their top 10 buys last month.

The most bought stocks by retail Millennial investors were:

  1. CSL
  2. 4DMedical
  3. Pilbara Minerals
  4. BHP
  5. Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF
  6. Woolworths
  7. DroneShield
  8. Woodside
  9. Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF
  10. iShares S&P 500 AUD ETF

Meanwhile, Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF was one of the most sold stocks for advised self-managed super funds (SMSFs), instead turning to VanEck’s Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and S&P/ASX Mid Cap ETF, which ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, in the group’s top buys for September.

