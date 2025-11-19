 
  4. 'Coast to coast coverage’: Coastal Advice Group rebrands, targets 15 acquisitions in FY26
 

'Coast to coast coverage’: Coastal Advice Group rebrands, targets 15 acquisitions in FY26

19 November 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
Coastal Advice Group has rebranded to Coastal Advisory Australia to mark the next growth phase while targeting "coast to coast” coverage through M&A.  

Founded in 2016 in Newcastle, NSW, with a team of three, the group has since grown to over 100 team members and 5,000 clients across a dozen offices, spanning four states.  

In its latest move, the group has announced a rebrand to reflect both its strategic growth and the integration of multiple advisory businesses following a series of acquisitions.  

Most recently, Coastal acquired RetireInvest Clarence Valley & Mid North Coast in NSW, and SRM Wealth Solutions, a Western Australia single-adviser firm located in Port Kennedy, both of which, like Coastal, is part of the Rhombus Advisory Network.  

At the same time, the group announced its acquisition of Vector Wealth, a South Australia-based financial advisory firm based in Barossa Valley.  

In a larger move, Coastal enacted a merger with Calder Wealth Management in July, expanding their national reach with combined funds under management (FUM) of $2.5 billion.  

Despite having completed more than 20 acquisitions since its inception, Coastal Advisory Australia chief executive and chairman Daniel Brown told Money Management that the firm is on its way to hit its target of 15 acquisitions in the 2025-26 financial year, building a “truly national presence”.  

However, he added that one of its biggest priorities when it comes to these deals is ensuring the firms are able to keep their local identity, while also ensuring there is a culture match between Coastal and the acquired firm.  

“Most of them, you lose your identity on day one if you sell to other alternates to us, which is fine, but we go into the conversations of M&A with a blank piece of paper and saying, ‘What does a great look like for you guys or people, and can we work with that to make it successful so everyone wins? The client, the staff, and the two sides of the vendor on the purchaser?” Brown said.  

With a strong focus on client-centric advice, Coastal explained this rebrand reflects its commitment to clients across Australia, “from major cities to regional and rural communities”.  

“The company will continue to expand both its city and regional presence, further strengthening its ability to deliver personalised, locally informed advice to more Australians across the country,” the group said.  

As it eyes future M&A opportunities, including several more before the end of 2025, the group said it is focused on deepening its presence in communities and supporting its advisers to deliver quality advice “wherever it is needed”.  

In addition to the rebrand, Coastal has also welcomed six new partners from across the business, bringing them on as shareholders in the group to represent a diverse range of roles, including advisers and other professionals that have played a role in shaping the business so far.  

“The inclusive approach ensures that every part of the business contributes to, and shares in, the ongoing success and vision of Coastal Advisory Australia as it continues to grow.”  

This thinking also feeds into the group’s overall staff demographic, Brown explained, with women making up more than half (54 per cent) of Coastal’s leadership team, with the same reflected in its partner appointments.  

Senior financial adviser and incoming partner, Rosie Copp, said: "Being part of Coastal Advisory Australia is an incredible opportunity. It’s a privilege to contribute to a business that genuinely values its people, its clients, and the communities we serve."  

Looking to the future, Brown said Coastal aspires to be “the first household brand or name in financial advice in Australia”, utilising its national reach to help address the high demand for advice and support better outcomes for more Australians.  

While Coastal is looking to bolster its capabilities across its advice, accounting, lending, insurance and aged care offerings, Brown suggested that businesses they acquire align with the group’s guiding principles.  

“I think client-centric advice is our deal. We add value by building great relationships, by not being some rate of return in a portfolio. We're not stock pickers. We're about building great client relationships and helping their clients achieve more goals in life,” he said.  

“A business has to look and feel like that, versus being a stockbroker, essentially, or have the ability to think about advice a bit different. That seems to be our bread and butter.  

"We're pretty flexible. If they want to stick around, great. If they want to exit on day one, that’s fine with us as well. We've got a team now that looks at originating, onboarding and integrating each of these deals. It is a very systemised approach because the clients and the vendor are after certain outcomes and we want to make sure we deliver on that.”

advice firm
rebrand
expansion

