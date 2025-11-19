HUB24 supports platform development, takes equity stake in Finura Digital

Fintech firm HUB24 has taken an equity stake in Finura Digital to accelerate the development of its SaaS platform, triggering the separation of Finura’s advisory business.

Launched earlier this year, the Advice Designer platform automate advice processes and cut down statement of advice (SOA) creation significantly. This investment, the firm said, will accelerate the development of the platform.

After working together for many years already, Finura said this investment will accelerate the development of its platform, led by the firms’ shared commitment to improving advice technology.

Peter Worn, joint managing director of Finura Group, said: "This investment will deliver real value for our customers who want well-backed, easy-to-use technology to improve their businesses.”

As part of this investment, Finura has separated its advisory business into Finura Services, which will remain 100% owned by Finura Group's directors and staff.

HUB24 director strategic development, Jason Entwistle, said: “HUB24 is committed to collaborating with leading advice technology providers to deliver more accessible advice.

“We’re delighted to be working with the team at Advice Designer to enhance adviser productivity by streamlining advice document creation, making the process simpler, more efficient and delivering better client experiences.”

As part of the announcement, Finura stated it will release Review Designer in early 2026, following the successful launch of Advice Designer.

“The new product is purpose-built for client reviews, the highest-volume activity financial advisers perform. Since launch, advisers have produced more than 1,000 advice documents using Advice Designer, and the platform is now approved by several major AFSLs.

“It reduces typical SOA creation time to under two hours, with 43 per cent completed in under 60 minutes.”

The company is also collaborating with HUB24's Innovation Lab to deliver solutions that provide further efficiencies for advisers.

“We're seeing growing interest from larger national advice firms who recognise the productivity gains Advice Designer delivers. This investment positions us well to scale as demand grows,” Worn said.

This investment follows HUB24’s recent partnership with TAL, which has seen the two companies collaborate on a lifetime retirement solution.

“As a market-leader, HUB24 has an important role to play in delivering solutions that enable financial advisers to support their clients through all the stages of their life, including planning for a fulfilling and secure retirement,” said HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock at the time.

He added: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with TAL to deliver our Innovative Retirement Income Stream solution, providing more choice for advisers and their clients."