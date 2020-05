Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Clime Financial Group has confirmed it is in discussions to acquire Madison Financial Group.

Clime confirmed to the Australian Securities Exchange today that it was in discussions to acquire all the shares in Madison from OneVue Limited.

However, it cautioned that there was no certainty that the discussions would lead to a definitive transaction.

OneVue has signalled that two companies are bidding for Madison, with the other contender rumoured to be Centrepoint Alliance.