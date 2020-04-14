ASIC grants three advice relief measures

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced three temporary relief measures to help consumers receive affordable and timely financial advice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASIC said the three relief measures were:
- Relief to facilitate advice about early access to superannuation;
- Relief to extend the timeframe for providing time-critical statements of advice (SOAs); and
- Relief to enable a record of advice (ROA) to be given in certain circumstances.
Under the advice for early access to super, ASIC said it had:
- Allowed advice providers not to give a SOA to clients when providing advice about early access to superannuation;
- Permitted registered tax agents to give advice to existing clients about early access to superannuation without needing to hold an Australian financial services (AFS) licence; and
- Issued a temporary no-action position for superannuation trustees to expand the scope of personal advice that may be provided by, or on behalf of, the superannuation trustee as ‘intra-fund advice’. (Intra-fund advice is provided free of charge to the recipient of the advice.)
ASIC noted its relief and no-action position were temporary and subject to the important conditions, including:
- Clients must be provided with a ROA which meets certain content requirements. An ROA is a shorter, simpler document that sets out the advice that is being provided;
- The advice fee, if any, is capped at $300;
- The advice provider must establish that the client is entitled to the early release of their superannuation; and
- The client must have approached the advice provider for the advice.
On SOAs, ASIC said to assist advisers meet demand for time-critical advice, it would allow providers up to 30 business days (instead of five) to give an SOA after time-critical advice was provided.
The ROA relief would allow the provision of an ROA to existing clients even though:
- The clients’ personal circumstances have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and
- The client sees an adviser from the same AFS licensee or practice, not their original adviser.
Comments
Good luck with that one ASIC. If you are capping the advice fee at $300 you might need to start employing your own government employed salaried financial advisers to give this advice coz I doubt many advisers (if any) can do it for the price.
The whole ROA regime needs to be reviewed to allow additional advice to be given to clients quickly and easily regardless of whether their circumstances have changed "significantly". If a client contacts you asking for options to reduce the cost of their income protection cover, it really shouldn't matter whether they've had a baby since your last SOA or have paid $50k off their mortgage, you should be able to give them the options and the quotes, file note it and move on. Instead you must create a new fact find document, which needs to be signed off on by the client, and then you trot off and produce a new SOA, which the client doesn't read anyway. It's madness.
Perhaps once we're all highly educated and ethical professionals they'll consider allowing a simple advice regime that is affordable for everyone.
Its a shame Australians can only have access to timely and affordable advice during a global oandemic. shouldnt they have it all the time?
So if a registered tax agent gives the advice, the fee will be tax deductible, but when a planner or intra fund adviser gives the advice, will the fee be deductible?
Hmm.. An interesting development. Fee capping has commenced.
Will be lots of advice for other things, but not for Early Release of super.
So registered tax agents dont need to give a roa as no afsl. Superfunds get to have a personal advice exemption as its "free" advice. We need to provide a roa though and all the work that entails with new fasea requirements, and all for under $300. However our dealerships paraplanning service say that a roas costs lots more than that. So we are supposed to lose money? Another masterstroke from asic. Is everything they do just to spite us? You would think we would have a bit more respect what with paying thier wages
Tax agents must also provide a RoA, and according to the legislative instrument - it must comply with the information that would, if a Statement of Advice were to be given, be required to be in the Statement by paragraphs 947B(2)(d) and (e) of the Act, or 947C(2)(e) and (f) of the Act, as the case requires. How many tax agents know what that means, and what they must do ???
Write it yourself. It's really not difficult.
Are you serious cri? You cant just write a roa yourself the dealership would report you to asic if you dont use thier templates . You know how much research needs to be on file even just for a roa? Strategy file note, fact find, best interest checlist, reporting, alternatives. This is about 3 hours work already. Id be interested to know if you are a planner how long it takes you to do a roa in keeping with the new fasea standards? Its not easy or simple its the most convoluted process ever.
Totally Agree....it's easily a minimum 3 - 4 hour process to "Cover Thy Butt" from ASIC's "Why Not Litigate" mantra and those voracious vexatious litigation lawyers standing at the ready to have a crack at Advisers PI insurance. Lawyers hourly fee is min $400 p.h.......Accountants min $300 p.h.........so they expect Financial Advisers to do this for $300 in total or $75 p.h. ??? Just Saying !
"The advice fee, if any, is capped at $300"....so they expect it to be done at "our cost" in certain situations?
Providing advice to have your fee capped and make a loss.... ASIC provide assistance to other "advice" providers, yet Advisers still get stuck with an ROA and all the FASEA crap it entails. How do you get around the "no significant change" rule to use a ROA (significant changes unrelated the the Pandemic)?
Outstanding Work ASIC.
On another note - why does it take a Pandemic for ASIC to make changes to advice rules?
So basically, ASIC is allowing Industry Funds to stop as many withdrawals as possible under the cover of "free" Intra Fund Advice. Since when is it free and is it misleading to suggest it is free?
