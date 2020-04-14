ASIC grants three advice relief measures

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced three temporary relief measures to help consumers receive affordable and timely financial advice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASIC said the three relief measures were:

Relief to facilitate advice about early access to superannuation;

Relief to extend the timeframe for providing time-critical statements of advice (SOAs); and

Relief to enable a record of advice (ROA) to be given in certain circumstances.

Under the advice for early access to super, ASIC said it had:

Allowed advice providers not to give a SOA to clients when providing advice about early access to superannuation;

Permitted registered tax agents to give advice to existing clients about early access to superannuation without needing to hold an Australian financial services (AFS) licence; and

Issued a temporary no-action position for superannuation trustees to expand the scope of personal advice that may be provided by, or on behalf of, the superannuation trustee as ‘intra-fund advice’. (Intra-fund advice is provided free of charge to the recipient of the advice.)

ASIC noted its relief and no-action position were temporary and subject to the important conditions, including:

Clients must be provided with a ROA which meets certain content requirements. An ROA is a shorter, simpler document that sets out the advice that is being provided;

The advice fee, if any, is capped at $300;

The advice provider must establish that the client is entitled to the early release of their superannuation; and

The client must have approached the advice provider for the advice.

On SOAs, ASIC said to assist advisers meet demand for time-critical advice, it would allow providers up to 30 business days (instead of five) to give an SOA after time-critical advice was provided.

The ROA relief would allow the provision of an ROA to existing clients even though: