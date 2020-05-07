AMP dumps plans to exit wealth in NZ

8 May 2020by Mike Taylor
0 Comments

AMP Limited has dumped plans to divest its New Zealand wealth management business.

The company has announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that it has ceased planning for the divestment because of the economic and financial markets disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

It said that the New Zealand wealth management business would be retained by AMP and would now focus on plans to develop and grow the business in its existing markets.

AMP said it had held discussions with a number of interested parties regarding the divestment but the offers received did not meet the company’s expectations.




Read more about:
amp
covid-19
coronavirus
ASX
wealth management

Recommended for you

Expect COVID-19 lawsuits warns lawyers

Read more

Freeze credit card repayments

Read more

Fee-for-no-service bulk of compensation

Read more

YBR gets $1.9m for wealth business

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment