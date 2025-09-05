AMP appoints BDM head for wealth distribution

AMP has made an internal promotion to head of business development, wealth distribution, as it doubles down on distribution.

Danielle Main has been promoted to the role after six years at the firm, having joined AMP in 2019 as an area manager and then transitioning to national manager for business finance in May 2024.

She has now been promoted to the role of head of business development with a focus on the wealth space, reporting to Lisa Sorgini, general manager of wealth distribution at AMP.

Prior to joining AMP, she spent almost a decade at big four bank NAB in a variety of distribution roles, and seven years at Macquarie.

She has 15 years’ experience in banking and finance and has also worked as a licensed mortgage broker at lending firm Family Tree Finance in Victoria.

An AMP spokesperson told Money Management that her role would be focused on its North platform.

“AMP is pleased to welcome Danielle Main into the role as head of business development in our wealth distribution team, as North prepares for its next phase of growth.”

Speaking at its quarterly results announcement in July, AMP chief executive Alexis George said the firm is doubling down on its distribution efforts, admitting this is an area where it could be improved.

George said: “If we look introspectively, we didn’t spend enough time on selling. Over the last couple of years, we have spent a lot of time improving our sales practices and capability of our BDMs, and we have made changes and continue to build on that.

“The lives of BDMs have changed markedly. It’s not just about selling; you have to be an expert in the offering, and we have spent a lot of time, money and effort in uplifting the capabilities and tools we have available to them.”

Expanding on this, Edwina Maloney, group executive of platforms, said the firm has specifically focused on hunting for new clients and looking after existing relationships.

“We are at the start of hunting for new clients and as they come in, they bring in new cash flow and that will build year-on-year,” she said.

In the same month, it appointed Harry Georges as head of national sales for North, who would lead the North sales team and also report to Sorgini. Georges previously worked as the head of acquisition and client services for AMP back in 2019.