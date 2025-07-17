AMP announces senior platform appointment

AMP has announced a senior appointment to its North leadership team, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to the advice industry.

The firm has welcomed back Harry Georges as head of national sales for North, having previously worked as the head of acquisition and client services for AMP back in 2019.

In the interim, Georges was the vice president of partnership at IptiQ by Swiss Re, a digital insurance firm, for almost three years and the head of distribution at NEOS Life. He is also a non-executive director of SMSF Capital Partners.

Prior to his time at AMP, Georges worked his way up through MLC Australia and MLC Life Insurance over 11 years, moving from business development manager of aligned and IFA distribution to state manager of retail advised insurance sales for NSW and ACT.

Utilising his knowledge and experience across advice, insurance and platform distribution, Georges will now lead the North sales team, reporting to Lisa Sorgini, general manager of wealth distribution.

Welcoming him back into the fold, AMP group executive of platforms, Edwina Maloney, said Georges will play an important role as the firm continues to drive through this phase of growth.

“Harry’s leadership, deep industry knowledge, and proven ability to build strong relationships will be invaluable as we build our bench strength and continue to expand our support for advisers and helping more Australians invest in their future with confidence,” Maloney said.

“With his impressive experience in sales leadership and distribution, Harry has been instrumental in driving revenue growth and sales across both intermediary and retail channels, and we welcome his expertise and passion for client outcomes and business growth.

“Harry’s appointment reinforces North’s commitment to supporting the advice profession – with leading service, innovation that matters, and the backing of a team that’s here to help advisers’ businesses thrive.”

Speaking on his appointment, Georges said: “Advisers are at the heart of what we do, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our distribution partners to help them grow, deliver great client outcomes, and realise the full potential of the North platform,” Georges said.

In November, AMP announced several leadership team appointments to North, including David Hutchison from NMG Consulting as general manager of managed portfolios and Sharyn Baker from BT Financial Group as director of operations.

Baker is now working alongside Mike Way who joined as director of strategy and transformation in April 2024. All three appointments report to Maloney.

“Our new hires bring broad market experience and are all keenly aware of the strength of our North offer. The next step will be to continue to build on North’s market competitiveness, extend our adviser footprint, and drive greater awareness of North’s leading functionality,” Maloney said at the time.