Rhythm or blues: Getting the old BTFP band back together at Lonsec

Outsider loves it when old bands get back together but acknowledges that not all the fans appreciate a trip down memory lane.

And so it turns out that well-known industry lead guitarist from that retro group, the BT Financial Planning Head-Banging Quintet, Mark Spiers, has used his position as chair to prevail upon the group’s former drummer, Mike Wright, to do it one more time at a new gig venue, Lonsec.

Outsider figures Spiers must have made an attractive offer to Wright who had been trying to drum up a storm of interest at Xplore Wealth until a bunch of roadies and others from HUB24 came along and changed that band’s tour schedule.

Still, from what Outsider hears a lot of the Lonsec support crew have high hopes for Wright as Lonsec’s new chief executive and drummer in circumstances where there appeared to have been some artistic differences with his predecessor, Charlie Hayne.

Seems the artistic differences revolved around Charlie mistaking head-slaps for head-banging and Outsider knows how that can lead to trouble not just in the band but in the mosh pit.

Time and the fans will tell whether the band can generate any new hits but Outsider suggests that the old institutional dealer group blues have had their day.