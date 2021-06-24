Putting YOU in the picture

Outsider thought he already heard about the strangest rebrand of 2021 when he read about Standard Life Aberdeen rebranding as ‘Abrdn’ earlier this year.

But he had not bet on those UK asset managers using all those months that they had been in COVID-19 lockdown to think of alternative business names. Unlike Australia, UK-based firms have been working from home for months and many are yet to even return to the office.

Clearly being unable to go to the office has left some asset managers with extra time and creativity on their hands or maybe this is the outcome of yet another Zoom brainstorming session.

The latest is investment management group Beaufort Investment which chose to change the name of its business to ‘YOU Asset Management’. Detailing the thinking behind the name change, the team said it was inspired by their clients.

“We have always believed that if we operate in the best interests of our clients, and keep them as our focus, we will achieve a mutually beneficial outcome for all involved,” it said.

Outsider hopes that all firms operate in the best interest of their clients regardless and don’t need a name change to remind them of those company values.