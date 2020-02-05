Himbury heads off into the sunset, kind of

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

As readers of Money Management would well know, Himbury bowed out this month to be replaced by former Future Fund chief investment officer and chief executive, David Neal.

Outsider reckons it’s an interesting appointment given that it will see Neal move from working with Future Fund chair, former Liberal Treasurer, Peter Costello, to working with former Labor minister and now IFM Investors chair, Greg Combet.

Still, it is worth remembering that Himbury himself came to the IFM role via the funds management root, having been previously managing director of Tyndall Investment Management which later became nikko asset management.

Outsider is not sure what Himbury intends doing next but he reckons a board position or two is probably on the cards along with supporting the sporting endeavours of his family.