Is FASEA imposing water torture?

Outsider knows that advisers have had to jump through hoops since the Royal Commission, especially the new education requirements.

Outsider recently got wind of the FASEA exam conditions and was surprised (but should not have been surprised) that it too had hoops. Namely, a water hoop.

Advisers sitting the exam are not allowed to have water bottles on their desks for the 3.5 hour exam. They have to raise their hand, ask for permission, walk to the back of the room, locate their similar looking bottle, and then take a chug. Or, there is a water fountain.

Advisers have been rightly outraged by this disruption for an exam that has already added a huge amount of stress to their lives.

Perhaps FASEA believes they will write answers on their bottles despite it being an open book exam, or maybe that advisers will be drinking other clear liquids – maybe that might help them navigate the convoluted exam questions!

Outsider is just happy he does not have to ask for permission for access to drinking water in his day-to-day life – which by the way is recognised by the UN as a human right to have access to safe water.