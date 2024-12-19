Relative Return Unplugged: EXCLUSIVE – The Coalition’s vision for financial advice with shadow minister Luke Howarth
Join us for a special episode of Relative Return Unplugged as hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by shadow financial services minister Luke Howarth to discuss the Coalition’s goals for financial advice.
In this conversation, Howarth shares his perspective on the current state of the sector, what a change in government would bring about for financial advice reform efforts, the prospect of super funds returning to advice, and what needs to change regarding the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Tune in to hear the shadow minister’s vision for the advice profession ahead of next year’s federal election.
You’ll hear:
- What the Coalition’s plan to implement all the Quality of Advice Review recommendations means in practice.
- His plans to turn around what has been a contentious relationship between the advice profession and successive governments on both sides of politics.
- How Australia’s economy is looking following an extended period of high inflation and increased government spending.
- Whether the shadow minister is just talking a good game ahead of an election or if financial advice would be better off under a Coalition government.
