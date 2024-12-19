 
Relative Return Unplugged: EXCLUSIVE – The Coalition’s vision for financial advice with shadow minister Luke Howarth

19 December 2024
 | By Keith Ford |
Join us for a special episode of Relative Return Unplugged as hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by shadow financial services minister Luke Howarth to discuss the Coalition’s goals for financial advice.

In this conversation, Howarth shares his perspective on the current state of the sector, what a change in government would bring about for financial advice reform efforts, the prospect of super funds returning to advice, and what needs to change regarding the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

Tune in to hear the shadow minister’s vision for the advice profession ahead of next year’s federal election.

You’ll hear:

  • What the Coalition’s plan to implement all the Quality of Advice Review recommendations means in practice.
  • His plans to turn around what has been a contentious relationship between the advice profession and successive governments on both sides of politics.
  • How Australia’s economy is looking following an extended period of high inflation and increased government spending.
  • Whether the shadow minister is just talking a good game ahead of an election or if financial advice would be better off under a Coalition government.

Editorial
12 December 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: Balancing economic and national security priorities

In this special episode of Relative Return Unplugged, we are sharing a discussion between Momentum Media’s Steve Kuper, Major General (Ret’d) Marcus Thompson and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver on the latest economic data and what it means for Australia’s economy and national security.

Editorial
5 December 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: Guillotine cuts RBA in 2

In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, co-hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford break down some of the legislation that passed during the government’s last-minute guillotine motion, including the measures to restructure the Reserve Bank into a two-board system.

Editorial
28 November 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: What is the impact of the CSLR?

In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, co-hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by Money Management editor Laura Dew to dissect some of the submissions that industry stakeholders have made to the Senate’s Dixon Advisory inquiry.

Editorial
21 November 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: Understanding global trends and local impacts

In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by special guest Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, to break down what’s happening with the Trump trade and the broader global economy, and what it means for Australia.

