Relative Return Unplugged: EXCLUSIVE – The Coalition’s vision for financial advice with shadow minister Luke Howarth

Join us for a special episode of Relative Return Unplugged as hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by shadow financial services minister Luke Howarth to discuss the Coalition’s goals for financial advice.

In this conversation, Howarth shares his perspective on the current state of the sector, what a change in government would bring about for financial advice reform efforts, the prospect of super funds returning to advice, and what needs to change regarding the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

Tune in to hear the shadow minister’s vision for the advice profession ahead of next year’s federal election.

You’ll hear: