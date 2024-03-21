Relative Return: Looking beyond the Magnificent Seven

In this episode, host Laura Dew speaks with Christopher Chen, senior investment director, Asia-Pacific at American Century Investments, about global small caps, technology stocks, and why ESG is not a political statement.

Listen as they discuss:

The performance of global small caps.

The emergence of “exciting” valuation discount.

How he approaches stock selection.

The small cap tech stocks that could benefit from the AI boom.

Catalysts provided by M&A and IPO activities.



