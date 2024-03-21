POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
  Relative Return: Looking beyond the Magnificent Seven

Relative Return: Looking beyond the Magnificent Seven

21 March 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
In this episode, host Laura Dew speaks with Christopher Chen, senior investment director, Asia-Pacific at American Century Investments, about global small caps, technology stocks, and why ESG is not a political statement.

Listen as they discuss:

  • The performance of global small caps.
  • The emergence of “exciting” valuation discount.
  • How he approaches stock selection.
  • The small cap tech stocks that could benefit from the AI boom.
  • Catalysts provided by M&A and IPO activities.


Chen will be one of the speakers at Momentum Media’s upcoming Australian Wealth Management Summit, which will be held in Sydney on Wednesday, 8 May.

Click here to get your tickets to the event.

Podcast
Relative Return

Recommended for you

21 March 2024
Back from the dead – why diversified managed funds deserve a place in your client portfolios

In this episode of Money Management's Meet the Manager, we're joined by Chris Hestelow, investment specialist at Allan Gray Australia. Hestelow discusses why diversified managed funds are a great tool for advisers looking to diversify client portfolios and can be a great complement to a managed account structure.

Read More

14 March 2024
Relative Return: Making private credit accessible to retail investors

In this episode, host Keith Ford speaks with Frank Danieli, managing director and head of credit investments and lending at MA Financial, about the evolving landscape of private credit in Australia.

Read More

7 March 2024
Relative Return: How can financial services attract more women?

In this episode, Maja Garaca Djurdjevic speaks with Sarah Shaw, chief executive and chief investment officer at 4D Infrastructure, about how she set up her own asset management business and how the sector can work to attract more women.

Read More

22 February 2024
Relative Return: Lessons from growing an asset manager

In this episode of Relative Return, Maja Garaca Djurdjevic speaks with Andrew Fraser, principal and portfolio manager at Merlon Capital Partners, about growing an asset manager and exploiting behavioural biases.

Read More

 

Justice crew

No surprises here!...

More delays pile up for AMP BOLR settlement
23 hours 16 minutes ago
JOHN GILLIES

I keep reading with dispair about the twist and turns happening in the industry Previous and current governments are li...

‘There won’t be an advice sector left’: FAAA
1 day 22 hours ago
Golden Oldie

Thankfully, we're not contributing towards their Dixon incompetence, because they're funding that (from all taxpayers), ...

CSLR updates on levy payable by financial advisers
2 days ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

8 months 2 weeks ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

8 months ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

8 months 2 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.73 3 y p.a(%)
2
Hills International
61.16 3 y p.a(%)
3
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
39.32 3 y p.a(%)
4
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
38.96 3 y p.a(%)
5
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
31.96 3 y p.a(%)
