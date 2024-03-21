Relative Return: Looking beyond the Magnificent Seven
In this episode, host Laura Dew speaks with Christopher Chen, senior investment director, Asia-Pacific at American Century Investments, about global small caps, technology stocks, and why ESG is not a political statement.
Listen as they discuss:
- The performance of global small caps.
- The emergence of “exciting” valuation discount.
- How he approaches stock selection.
- The small cap tech stocks that could benefit from the AI boom.
- Catalysts provided by M&A and IPO activities.
Chen will be one of the speakers at Momentum Media’s upcoming Australian Wealth Management Summit, which will be held in Sydney on Wednesday, 8 May.
