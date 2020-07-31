Bennelong Funds Management wins Fund Manager of the Year 2020

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Partnerships with high performance actively managed boutiques has given Bennelong Funds Management the boost it needed to be this year’s Money Management Fund Manager of the Year.

Not only did the fund manager win the coveted title but it had six nominated funds in five categories, with one category winning out-right and two funds winning the ‘highly commended’ award.

Bennelong’s Quay Global Real Estate C won the global property securities category and the global infrastructure category saw 4D Global Infrastructure A being highly commended.

In the Australian large cap category, Bennelong Australian Equities was nominated along with Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equities which was awarded a ‘highly commended’ by the judges.

Bennelong Long Short equity was nominated in the long/short equities category and Bennelong Australian Equities Model Portfolio Core was nominated for the separately managed accounts – Australian equities category.

On winning the biggest prize, Bennelong’s chief executive, Craig Bingham, said it was “a real honour to have won this award in a field of such strong contenders”.

Bingham attributed the big win to partnering with high performance boutique asset managers that distributed actively managed funds.

“Partnering with the right boutiques is part of our DNA, and over the years we’ve built businesses that manage funds across a range of asset classes and investment styles. That kind of diversification means we’re able to navigate different markets and stages of the economic cycle, which has been particularly important in 2020,” he said.

“It was really gratifying to see four of our boutiques nominated across five categories in this year’s awards.

“Above all else, we put our clients at the heart of everything we do. We’re always striving to live our values of mutual respect and open communication – taking care of our clients, each other and the business.”

Bennelong had boutiques that invested across Australian, UK, Asian, and global equities, along with listed global infrastructure, real estate, and global emerging markets.

He noted the team members of all the boutiques also invested in their own funds which ensured their objectives were the same as its investors.

Commenting on the challenges COVID-19 brought to the business, Bingham said while the business had ambitious growth plans it needed to reassess some strategies and adjust others.

“A key part of that is retaining our corporate culture. We work hard but have fun while doing it, so we still have business-wide trivia every Friday afternoon, and we ran a step challenge and a dance-off,” he said.

“We’re committed to continuing to support our staff, which has included online magic shows for the staff’s kids, and inspiring external speakers talking to staff. And we know the importance of open communication and collaboration across the business.

“I introduced a weekly video catch-up where I speak to all staff, and that’s had a really positive impact. I’m very protective of our culture, and believe it’s what really sets us apart.”