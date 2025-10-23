Fixed-income strategies for a new market cycle

In a time of shifting investment markets, join Money Management for a high-impact FREE webinar focused on fixed income opportunities and how they can be implemented in client portfolios.

Featuring speakers from AUSIEX, Income Asset Management (IAM) and Capital Group, this insightful webinar will discuss the future of fixed income, themes driving bond markets, and strategies advisers need in order to navigate this and protect their clients.

It will also inform listeners how advisers can introduce clients to the new “playbook”, which is seeing portfolios rotated from an allocation of 60 per cent equities / 40 per cent bonds to one where bonds now have the greater weighting.

Key adviser takeaways:

Using bonds to safeguard wealth amid market volatility.

How bonds can smooth portfolio returns and reduce equity correlation.

The benefits of introducing global bonds to portfolios and expanding beyond domestic options.

Favourable parts of the fast-growing private credit market for investors.

Topical for this year, it will also cover the controversial superannuation tax set to hit high-net-worth investors with over $3 million in their super balances. Does this make bonds a better play than equities?

With client demand for certainty and stable returns on the rise, Money Management is sure this webinar will provide listeners with actionable insights when it comes to global credit markets and help advisers ensure they are providing clients with the best asset allocation options.