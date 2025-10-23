Webcast
Fixed-income strategies for a new market cycle
In a time of shifting investment markets, join Money Management for a high-impact FREE webinar focused on fixed income opportunities and how they can be implemented in client portfolios.
Featuring speakers from AUSIEX, Income Asset Management (IAM) and Capital Group, this insightful webinar will discuss the future of fixed income, themes driving bond markets, and strategies advisers need in order to navigate this and protect their clients.
It will also inform listeners how advisers can introduce clients to the new “playbook”, which is seeing portfolios rotated from an allocation of 60 per cent equities / 40 per cent bonds to one where bonds now have the greater weighting.
Key adviser takeaways:
- Using bonds to safeguard wealth amid market volatility.
- How bonds can smooth portfolio returns and reduce equity correlation.
- The benefits of introducing global bonds to portfolios and expanding beyond domestic options.
- Favourable parts of the fast-growing private credit market for investors.
Topical for this year, it will also cover the controversial superannuation tax set to hit high-net-worth investors with over $3 million in their super balances. Does this make bonds a better play than equities?
With client demand for certainty and stable returns on the rise, Money Management is sure this webinar will provide listeners with actionable insights when it comes to global credit markets and help advisers ensure they are providing clients with the best asset allocation options.
Schedule
Register for free
Already registered?
Haven't registered yet?
Webcast
Fixed-income strategies for a new market cycle
This webcast will go live on Thursday, 23 October. You will receive log in information closer to the date by Money Management.
In a time of shifting investment markets, join Money Management for a high-impact FREE webinar focused on fixed income opportunities and how they can be implemented in client portfolios.
Featuring speakers from AUSIEX, Income Asset Management (IAM) and Capital Group, this insightful webinar will discuss the future of fixed income, themes driving bond markets, and strategies advisers need in order to navigate this and protect their clients.
It will also inform listeners how advisers can introduce clients to the new “playbook”, which is seeing portfolios rotated from an allocation of 60 per cent equities / 40 per cent bonds to one where bonds now have the greater weighting.
Key adviser takeaways:
- Using bonds to safeguard wealth amid market volatility.
- How bonds can smooth portfolio returns and reduce equity correlation.
- The benefits of introducing global bonds to portfolios and expanding beyond domestic options.
- Favourable parts of the fast-growing private credit market for investors.
Topical for this year, it will also cover the controversial superannuation tax set to hit high-net-worth investors with over $3 million in their super balances. Does this make bonds a better play than equities?
With client demand for certainty and stable returns on the rise, Money Management is sure this webinar will provide listeners with actionable insights when it comes to global credit markets and help advisers ensure they are providing clients with the best asset allocation options.
At the allotted time to begin viewing the webcast, please press play on the video above.
This video player has been tested and configured to run on all major browsers and devices, however if you are experiencing issues first make sure you don’t have an ad blocker running (either at browser level or server level). If the video module is still not loading, try switching to Google Chrome or another browser.
If you are experiencing issues with audio, there are a few things to check:
- Ensure that the video player volume is not set to ‘mute’ nor is your desktop volume set to ‘mute’ or lower volume setting.
- Ensure that no external audio devices are plugged into the headphone jack.
- If audio problems persist, try switching to Google Chrome or another browser.
If you are experiencing any issues or have any questions about this webcast, please contact Robyn at [email protected] or alternatively call 02 9922 3300.
The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...
Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...
It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...