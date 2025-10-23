POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
Partnered by
image
Thursday, 23 October
2:00pm - 3:00pm AEDT

Webcast

Fixed-income strategies for a new market cycle

In a time of shifting investment markets, join Money Management for a high-impact FREE webinar focused on fixed income opportunities and how they can be implemented in client portfolios.

Featuring speakers from AUSIEX, Income Asset Management (IAM) and Capital Group, this insightful webinar will discuss the future of fixed income, themes driving bond markets, and strategies advisers need in order to navigate this and protect their clients.

It will also inform listeners how advisers can introduce clients to the new “playbook”, which is seeing portfolios rotated from an allocation of 60 per cent equities / 40 per cent bonds to one where bonds now have the greater weighting.

Key adviser takeaways:

  • Using bonds to safeguard wealth amid market volatility.
  • How bonds can smooth portfolio returns and reduce equity correlation.
  • The benefits of introducing global bonds to portfolios and expanding beyond domestic options.
  • Favourable parts of the fast-growing private credit market for investors.

Topical for this year, it will also cover the controversial superannuation tax set to hit high-net-worth investors with over $3 million in their super balances. Does this make bonds a better play than equities?

With client demand for certainty and stable returns on the rise, Money Management is sure this webinar will provide listeners with actionable insights when it comes to global credit markets and help advisers ensure they are providing clients with the best asset allocation options. 

Schedule

Thursday, 23 October
2:00pm - 3:00pm AEDT
60 minutes
Speakers
image
image
image
image
Partnered by
image
image
image

Register for free

 
 

Already registered?

sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 weeks 3 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 2 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

1 week 3 days ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

3 weeks 6 days ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA