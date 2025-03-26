Stephen Jones to keynote Momentum Media’s Election 2025 event

Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones will keynote Momentum Media’s Election 2025 event.

Jones will be joined by an impressive lineup of decision-makers and industry leaders, including Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor, Shadow Financial Services Minister Luke Howarth, AMP’s Chief Economist Shane Oliver, FSC CEO Blake Briggs, FAAA CEO Sarah Abood, and ASFA CEO Mary Delahunty.

As the election looms, Jones will not only deliver a keynote outlining Labor’s platform, but also take questions from the audience, offering a rare opportunity for direct engagement.

With DBFO 1.5 now in the public domain, the conversation is set to address some of the most pressing issues for Australia's financial advice profession.

“With the federal election poised to shape the financial services landscape for years to come, this event is essential for anyone navigating the future of wealth, superannuation, and financial advice,” said Maja Garaca Djurdjevic, managing editor of Wealth Management.

“We’re honoured to have Stephen Jones join us at Election 2025. His insights as Financial Services Minister will be invaluable as we explore the critical issues shaping Australia’s financial advice profession ahead of the election.”

The event will kick off at 8am on Thursday, 10 April 2025, at Pullman Sydney Hyde Park.

To learn more about our event and buy your tickets, click here.