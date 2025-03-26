 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stephen Jones to keynote Momentum Media’s Election 2025 event

Stephen Jones to keynote Momentum Media’s Election 2025 event

26 March 2025
 | By Staff reporter |
News
image
image image
expand image

Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones will keynote Momentum Media’s Election 2025 event.

Jones will be joined by an impressive lineup of decision-makers and industry leaders, including Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor, Shadow Financial Services Minister Luke Howarth, AMP’s Chief Economist Shane Oliver, FSC CEO Blake Briggs, FAAA CEO Sarah Abood, and ASFA CEO Mary Delahunty.

As the election looms, Jones will not only deliver a keynote outlining Labor’s platform, but also take questions from the audience, offering a rare opportunity for direct engagement.

With DBFO 1.5 now in the public domain, the conversation is set to address some of the most pressing issues for Australia's financial advice profession.

“With the federal election poised to shape the financial services landscape for years to come, this event is essential for anyone navigating the future of wealth, superannuation, and financial advice,” said Maja Garaca Djurdjevic, managing editor of Wealth Management.

“We’re honoured to have Stephen Jones join us at Election 2025. His insights as Financial Services Minister will be invaluable as we explore the critical issues shaping Australia’s financial advice profession ahead of the election.”

The event will kick off at 8am on Thursday, 10 April 2025, at Pullman Sydney Hyde Park.

To learn more about our event and buy your tickets, click here.

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

News
Investors retreat into defensive assets

Rising bearishness among investors has led to a retreat into defensive assets, according to the latest quarterly manager and intelligence trends report from Bfinance.

Read More
image
News
Spike in insurance claims at Cbus Super

Cbus Super, the superannuation fund for blue-collar workers, has announced it paid out almost $300m in insurance claims over the last financial year, a rise of $40m from the year before.

Read More
image
News
Lutheran Super to merge into Mercer Super

The $700 million not-for-profit fund Lutheran Super has announced it is to merge into Mercer Super, with the transfer set to take place in the fourth quarter this year.

Read More
image
News
Superannuation assets fall 0.5%

Superannuation assets fell 0.5% in value over the 12 months to the end of June, according to the latest quarterly figures from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

Read More
image
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
1 month 3 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
1 month 3 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 months 4 weeks ago
Farewell AMP as Entireti renames advice division

Entireti has unveiled the new name for the AMP financial advice businesses that it acquired last year....

3 weeks ago
Sydney adviser permanently banned by ASIC

A Sydney financial adviser has been permanently banned from providing any financial services, with the regulator deriding his “lack of integrity, trustworthiness and prof...

1 week 6 days ago
Morningstar ups Platinum outflows forecast post co-CIO exits

The exit of co-CIOs Andrew Clifford and Clay Smolinski from Platinum has highlighted key person risk, with Morningstar raising its outflow forecast to 33 per cent of FUM ...

1 month ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
33.51 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
32.68 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
31.62 3 y p.a(%)
4
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
31.36 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
29.60 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA