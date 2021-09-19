Deakin and Kaplan to offer SMSF adviser designation

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The SMSF Association (SMSFA) has entered into new partnership agreements with Kaplan Professional and Deakin University to offer its SMSF Specialist Advisor designation (SSA).

The partnership would allow students to complete the SSA educational requirements as an elective unit in their respective Master of Financial Planning degrees.

SMSF Association chief executive, John Maroney, said self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) advice should be underpinned by specialist education.

“These new partnerships offer a professional pathway for financial planning students wanting to obtain both a Master of Financial Planning degree and the SMSF Association’s SMSF Specialist Advisor designation,” Maroney said.

“Students who successfully complete this elective may be eligible to have their SMSF Association membership upgraded to specialist member status and be able to use the SMSF Specialist Advisor designation – the symbol of excellence in a dynamic and rapidly growing SMSF sector.”

Brian Knight, Kaplan Professional chief executive, said Kaplan was committed to offering more opportunities and support to advisers.

“Now being able to choose the new elective unit, which not only counts towards our Master of Financial Planning but provides access to the coveted SSA designation, is another incentive for advisers who are seeking to further specialise in their career,” Knight said.

Marc Olynyk, Deakin University financial planning program director, said: “The SMSF sector is one of the fastest growing sectors of the superannuation industry and having a recognised designation to provide professional and competent SMSF advice is becoming increasingly important for advisers”.