TPB bans Brown Baldwin and Associates for five years

By Chris Dastoor

9 July 2020

Victorian-based The Associates Vic, trading as Brown Baldwin and Associates (BBA) have been banned for five years by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB), after misleading the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

It followed a six-month investigation where the TPB found BBA had:

The TPB found BBA’s directors, Andrew Locantro, Biren Shah and Rajinder Narula, were responsible for the misconduct of BBA and had provided misleading information to the TPB.

Ian Klug, TPB chair, said BBA had consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner.

“As a result of our investigation we concluded that the public could have no confidence that either the company or its directors will perform the functions of a registered tax agent either competently or with integrity,” Klug said.

“Where tax practitioners deliberately choose to jeopardise the high levels of trust that the community, and the law, expects of the industry, we will act with the harshest possible penalties.”




