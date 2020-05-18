T. Rowe Price appoints new distribution head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

T. Rowe Price has appointed Darren Hall as its new head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand, effective from 28 August, 2020.

He was currently head of intermediary for Australia and would succeed Murray Brewer who would retire at the end of the year after 14 years with the firm.

Based in Sydney, Hall had over 20 years’ investment experience which included 13 with T. Rowe Price.

Before joining in 2007, he held business development and national account positions with Schroder Investments Australia and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

Hall would be responsible for the institutional and financial intermediary business in Australia and New Zealand, reporting to Nick Trueman, head of distribution for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

“We are pleased to have Darren, a long-standing contributor to T. Rowe Price’s Australia and New Zealand business, take over the reins,” Trueman said.

“His extensive experience and expertise in relationship management, understanding of the local market and demonstrated investment knowledge make him the ideal leader for our Australia and New Zealand operations.”

Hall said the company had put in place a strategy to diversify the business by covering more segments and clients, and providing a broader range of investment strategies to clients in Australia.

“We will continue to build on the robust and diversified business Murray has led, with a focus on delivering world class service and relevant investment solutions to our clients,” Hall said.