Rest appoints first CIO

By Jassmyn Goh

Industry superannuation fund, Rest has appointed Andrew Lill as its first chief investment officer and will work with the fund’s investment managers and board investment committee.

Lill joined from Morningstar Investment Management where he was chief investment officer of their Americas mutual fund and managed operations since 2018 and was based in Chicago. He will return to Australia and start the role on 17 August.

Rest chief executive, Vicki Doyle, said: “The appointment of our first chief investment officer for the whole fund is the culmination of more than 12 months’ work to refine our investment structure and governance and position the fund for further growth.

“Andrew’s experience and expertise will be a valued addition to Rest. We are well placed to pursue attractively priced assets in investment markets on behalf of our members as a result of our active management approach.

“Andrew will play a key role working with our investment managers and board investment committee as we look for investment opportunities that generate strong long-term returns for our members and can support Australia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Last year, Rest’s wholly owned investment arm, Super Investment Management, was integrated into the fund’s internal investments team to focus on Rest’s investment expertise in a single group and the CIO would manage this combined team.