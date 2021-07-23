Clime names Madison’s national practice manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Clime Investment Management, which now owns Madison Financial Group, has appointed Jason Gapps as national practice manager.

The appointment followed broader organisational change at Madison and Clime, which included the appointment of Annick Donat as chief executive of Clime and Jaime Johns as general manager of Madison.

Gapps has more than 15 years’ experience in financial services and held a number of leadership positions across major institutions, such as ANZ, Colonial First State and BT.

Johns said: “Jason brings a unique perspective to Madison as he has been an adviser, but also supported advisers in building successful practices.

“His expansive knowledge will strengthen the Madison community and our team, and we are thrilled to welcome him aboard.”

Madison, which was acquired by Clime in June 2020,, provides licensing, compliance, technology and support to over 60 financial advisory firms licensed under its Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence.