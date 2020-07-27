Aus Ethical appoints two executives

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian Ethical has appointed Marion Enander as chief strategy and innovation officer, and Maria Loyez as chief customer officer.

Both would report to John McMurdo, Australian Ethical chief executive, who said the firm was just one of 20 ASX 300 companies to achieve full gender equality at the board and C-suite levels.

“These appointments underline our focus on delivering market-leading investments while maintaining our fundamental commitment to doing it the right way, which includes embracing diversity and inclusion at every level,” McMurdo said.

Enander had been consulting on strategy at Australian Ethical since 2019, and was previously general manager at Perpetual and director at Credit Suisse in London.

In the newly-created role, Enander would now focus on idea generation and creative thinking as the fund manager focused on its product and service innovation.

“In just the past 12 months, we have seen some quite seismic shifts in Australians’ ethical behaviours and expectations,” Enander said.

“People are much more aware of the positive impact their money can have while still delivering competitive returns.

“To compete in what is becoming a fiercely-contested market, Australian Ethical must continue to embrace innovation as it has done for over 30 years ago when it first began pioneering ethical investing.”

Loyez had over 20 years’ international and strategic commercial experience and joined from Volt Bank.

In 2018, she was named ‘Marketing Professional of the Year’ by Women in Finance.

“With its recent stellar investment performance, Australian Ethical challenges – and dispels – the myth that ethical investing is just about doing the right thing,” Loyez said.

“Its history is rooted in a desire to create a better future for everyone and I couldn’t be more excited about helping to grow the business and ethical investing.

“I’m especially looking forward to engaging with its customers and not just delivering but exceeding their expectations.”