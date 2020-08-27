ANZ announces new chair

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Paul O’Sullivan will succeed David Gonski as the chair of ANZ at the finalisation of the full year results on 28 October, following Gonski’s decision to retire from the board.

O’Sullivan was currently chair of Western Sydney Airport Corporation, chair of Optus and a director of Coca Cola Amatil.

He had previously held senior executive roles with Singapore Telecommunications and was chief executive of Optus between 2004 and 2012.

He was also a director of the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation, the National Disability Insurance Agency and St Vincent’s Health Australia.

O’Sullivan said his focus as chair would be to continue the work the bank had been doing to improve operations.

“The banking industry is at an important inflection point as we do all we can to help the economy recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and ANZ will remain committed to that cause,” O’Sullivan said.

Gonski had served as chair for the last six and a half years, and was a member of the board between 2002 and 2007.

He said he felt it was right time to hand over the reigns and that in place was an experienced, diverse and talented management team.

“We have also taken steps to improve the governance around matters impacting our reputation, including the now well-established EESG [ethics, environmental, social and governance] board committee,” Gonski said.