Under pressure OnePath increases IP and TPD premiums for existing customers

Major insurer OnePath has told advisers it will be increasing base premiums to existing customers as it takes its efforts to staunch its losses on income protection a step further.
Having earlier this year ceased agreed value and level premium IP cover and increased premiums for new customers, the insurer has gone a step further by foreshadowing a 25% increase in base premiums (both stepped and level) for existing customers.
It has also announced a 12.5% increase in premiums for new and existing customers with respect to Total and Disability cover.
It told advisers that for existing customers it would be communicating the changes as part of their renewal from 22 September, with the first policy anniversary for the renewals arriving on 3 November, while for new TPD customers, the changes would take effect from 19 September.
In announcing the moves, OnePath said that it was feeling the severity of current challenges and did “not expect them to subside any time soon”.
It nominated those challenges as being that:
- Life insurers (including OnePath Life) have lost almost $3.5 billion on income protection insurance in the last five years;
- We’re seeing higher than expected claims rates and durations, with a significant growth in claims costs across income protection and TPD;
- Unemployment, social isolation and financial hardship are expected to contribute further to an increase in the number of people suffering mental health issues, and the length of time they suffer from them; and
- We are experiencing interest rates that remain as close to zero as they ever have been in this country’s history, with an uncertain economic outlook.
Comments
Australia has been in the grip of a mental health pandemic for the last 5 or so years. But unlike other pandemics, there has been no government assistance with costs. The cost burden for this pandemic has been borne by IP and TPD policyholders. It is unfair and unsustainable. Mental health needs to be completely removed from IP and TPD policies. The govt needs to assume responsibility for its assessment and funding.
or make Mental Health cover under IP and TPD an optional extra that the client chooses to pay for just like certain private health insurances provide level of cover options. Plenty of people could them opt not to have and pay for this feature thus saving themselves and the industry.
this becomes a little like keep cutting interest rates to boost spending, but it actually erodes confidence and has the opposite effect. Keep raising premiums, more policies cancelled, less taken out - how short sighted can they all be?
In 2016. Prior to the LIF being legislated, then Financial service Minister Kelly O’Dwyer announced “The LIF will be a greaT outcome for consumers as it will lead to lower premiums for their Insurance cover.”...And who has to communicate these increases to clients you ask? Yes Advisers...A Train Wreck.
Correct David Bourke.
Both Kelly O'Dwyer and Sally Loane from the FSC repeatedly claimed the lIF would lead to "enhanced consumer outcomes".
Despite repeated requests to re-consider the modelling, the data, the predicted outcomes and the unfair penalty placed upon experienced, compliant and ethical advisers, it fell on deaf ears.
At that time, the FSC, through their spokesperson, now Liberal politician Andrew Bragg, repeatedly and openly promoted their strong preference for level commission remuneration only with a view to an ideal outcome being the eventual removal of commissions entirely.
Whilst claims for mental health has increased, the major problem also lies in the fact that new business volumes have dropped off a cliff due to the impact of the LIF and a completely unsustainable compliance regime.
The balance of new business inflows to offset the cost of claims has been destroyed and the loyal, remaining customers and advisers are left to pay the hefty price.
In addition, the relationships and trust that existed for many years between experienced and quality risk advisers and insurers has been so damaged, it will be difficult to ever repair to it's former health.
David Bourke has described this as a train wreck and that is completely true.
The sad thing is that this is the destruction of an industry that didn't need to happen.
But it happened because a cohort of people and organisations put ideology and greed ahead of maintaining a viable distribution system (advisers) and the end user (consumers and existing clients).
The FSC, ASIC, Trowbridge and the majority of the Life Insurance companies did not act in the best interest of the industry, the advisers or the consumer and the environment that we are now in is exactly the outcome that was predicted prior to and during the LIF negotiations.
Ask yourself this:
If the volumes of new business continue to plummet much,much further and the claims continue to escalate at a higher and higher rate in combination with a significantly reduced volume of advisers capable of placing new business and managing existing business....where will this industry be in 1, 2, 5 and 10 years time ?
Something must be done right now to reverse the errors that have been made.
If not, there is a funeral to attend for this industry in the not too distant future.
Life insurance , like advice, will eventually only be taken up by wealthier individuals as the masses won't be able to afford the proper cover they actually need. Less young healthy people taking up the cover (as it is too expensive) and older/sicker individuals remaining who are claiming/driving premiums up to unsustainable/unaffordable levels. The death spiral they talk about for private health insurance has come to the Life risk sector. Putting that aside, should commissions on life risk be banned, very little insurance will actually be written anyway so the industry will gradually shrink in size over time.
Never recommended One Path(OPA) IP very much in recent years. Ordinary contract, couple of nasties, strict underwriting. Geez I am glad for that NOW !. Advisers can usually smooth a 7-12% IP increase, but not 25%. Don't forget some of these contracts will have been sold with the optional Mental Health Exclusion (only from OPA) which saved 15% of cost. So I don't buy the mental health excuse as the only reason for a 25% increase.
And yes I know others have been jamming up IP premiums, but not to that scale. OPA was always overloaded with un-necessary staff and old retainers - its time Zurich cut costs in OPA. Everyone else has gone skinny!
Hey Old Risky, I don't have a preference for OnePath over any other insurer but they've actually been better than most with keeping rates under control. Comminsure have just done 25%, Asteron around 20%, TAL have increased base rates on stepped and level 3 out of the last 5 years. They all sneak increases through by removing or reducing large sum insured discounts on existing policies too. AIA probably the worst of the bunch, I've seen IP policies doubling in a matter of 3 years but what's worse still with them is that I can quote that exact same policy with them and it can be 25% cheaper for a new policy, but they won't let you change the existing policy to that rate.
Life insurers are the worst run businesses out there. Just looking at them still chasing new inflows with their first year discounts.
@ David Bourke,
Kelly O'Dwyer wasn't prepared to listen to anyone other than the FSC, ASIC and the Industry Funds.
I can't think of a more conflicted and self interested group .
The LIF legislation and FASEA has seen the mass exodus of advisers who no longer write risk business.
Add to that, the disincentive for anyone left to write risk business based upon the ongoing lowering of commission, clawback responsibilities and you get a lowering of inflows of "me too" product offerings by a small number of life companies.
Then of course lets not leave out the clients with insurance needs who are now evaluating their current priorities during Covid-19 and who are being asked to stump up an extra 25.0% on their insurance..
The obvious outcome is that many healthy clients will ditch their insurance and take the risk that nothing happens.
The unhealthy ones who are not on claim yet are still hoping to cash in.
Where does that leave the life companies ?
Well the "Titanic" was presumed to be unsinkable, that is until an iceberg got in its way.
I would suggest the life companies start manning the pumps, you're not going to stay afloat and the reason is obvious.
None of you really supported your external distribution network, hence LIF legislation.
None of you have any idea what product differentiation means and none of you know what target market you want and what target market you don't want.
Unfortunately life companies and the people who run them don't even know who their client is.
It might surprise many in management, that your client was always the adviser, but you've decided that spearing advisers would lead to more profitability .
How's that working out for you, now that the Royal Commission into the Financial Services sector, has shown that your definition of "ethics" doesn't match what the public perceives what it should be.
Well what a surprise! Zurich were always going to do this to make a buck out of the purchase. AIA are doing the same with Comminsure. TAL the same with Asteron. Another great outcome for the LIF!
The same day Zurich announcing a few new highly paid exec jobs and not a thought to cutting their own costs.
25% plus age increase and CPI could mean as much as a 50% increase for come customers in a single year and during a pandemic. What a joke this industry has become.
I have 5 clients that will lapse due to this 25% increase in level premiums. One is paying over 10K per annum on insurance we set up years ago, that was better value over the long term than stepped. With this increase he would have been better off going stepped. This is a stuffed up situation and as much as I hate lawyers , someone has to hold them responsible for lying to us and clients about level premiums. Of course we know they could increase now and then, however 25% is just horrible and in these times what a kick in the guts for these clients. If one path cant make money, then for gods sake sell the business as it is, get rid of the brand, just get out of the industry. If we are left with only 2 or 3 insurers that can actually work sustainably please just go away the rest of you. Here is a tip for those left, please PRICE the new business correctly, increase that by 30% to 40% instead of putting loyal long term policies holders to the sword. Surely if new business is priced correctly, even over priced, it will take a few years, but they may come back to actually being a sustainable business. Price the default insurance correctly, separate smokers and non smokers on those books, get the risk under control, stop discounting new business. Bring out products with mental health exclusions, thats fine, that will push back on the government. Offer seperate mental health insurance as a product in itself to seperate the risk more. Just do something instead of the easy way out of just upping premiums! This wont make the industry sustainable. , its just a short term band aid, deep seated changes need to be made.
Great news for advisers with larger OnePath books. First they will have to try and explain this to frustrated clients, especially those on level premiums. Second they will then get hit with the lapses or third they will have to take time out to reduce covers or fourth clients may want a better premium by changing to the now discounted new business premiums on inferior products (a tough one to justify in an SOA). And last Zurich will then report them to ASIC if the lapse rate (including cover reductions) hits 20% even though they caused it.
It great to be an adviser and the insurers actually wonder why new business has fallen over.
Ironic isn't it.. We sell you insurance to protect you if things don't go to plan. However, if things don't go to plan for us, we expect you to cover our losses.
