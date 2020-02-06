ClearView named as Risk Company of the Year

ClearView has been crowned as Risk Company of the Year in the Money Management/DEXX&r Adviser Choice Risk Awards.
The winning insurer also took out three other awards – Term and TPD Product 2020, Disability Income Products 2020, and Inside Super Individual (Guaranteed Renewable) Term and TPD Rider 2020.
ClearView inched ahead to take the main award as MLC Insurance also won three awards.
The full list of winners were:
Term & TPD Products 2020
ClearView – LifeSolutions Life & TPD Rider
Trauma Products 2020
MLC Insurance – Critical Illness Plus with Extra Benefits
Disability Income Products 2020
ClearView – LifeSolutions Income Protection with Extra Benefits
Business Overhead Products 2020
MLC Insurance – Business Expense Platinum
Inside Super Individual (Guaranteed Renewable) Term and TPD Rider 2020
ClearView – LifeSolutions Life Cover and TPD Super
Inside Super Disability Income Product 2020
MLC Insurance – Income Protection Platinum Super
Public Offer Super Funds (Group) Term and TPD Benefits 2020
UniSuper – Personal Superannuation (TAL)
Public Offer Super Funds (Group) Disability Income 2020
First State Super – Personal Superannuation (TAL)
Risk Company of the Year
ClearView
Add new comment