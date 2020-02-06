ClearView named as Risk Company of the Year

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

ClearView has been crowned as Risk Company of the Year in the Money Management/DEXX&r Adviser Choice Risk Awards.

The winning insurer also took out three other awards – Term and TPD Product 2020, Disability Income Products 2020, and Inside Super Individual (Guaranteed Renewable) Term and TPD Rider 2020.

ClearView inched ahead to take the main award as MLC Insurance also won three awards.

The full list of winners were:

Term & TPD Products 2020

ClearView – LifeSolutions Life & TPD Rider

Trauma Products 2020

MLC Insurance – Critical Illness Plus with Extra Benefits

Disability Income Products 2020

ClearView – LifeSolutions Income Protection with Extra Benefits

Business Overhead Products 2020

MLC Insurance – Business Expense Platinum

Inside Super Individual (Guaranteed Renewable) Term and TPD Rider 2020

ClearView – LifeSolutions Life Cover and TPD Super

Inside Super Disability Income Product 2020

MLC Insurance – Income Protection Platinum Super

Public Offer Super Funds (Group) Term and TPD Benefits 2020

UniSuper – Personal Superannuation (TAL)

Public Offer Super Funds (Group) Disability Income 2020

First State Super – Personal Superannuation (TAL)

Risk Company of the Year

ClearView