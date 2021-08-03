ClearView decides not to repay JobKeeper

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

ClearView has decided not to repay JobKeeper after it was pressed by a Parliamentary committee to have its board consider it, given its profit margins.

Last month, Labor’s Dr Andrew Leigh asked ClearViews chief executive, Simon Swanson whether the insurer would repay $2.4 million in JobKeeper after its profits did not tangibly fall during the 2020 calendar year.

In an answer to the question on notice, ClearView said its board had considered repaying JobKeeper after looking at its 2020 calendar year profits as requested by the committee despite it usually reporting on a financial year basis.

It said its net profit after tax (NPAT) during 2020 declined from $22.1 million to $17.5 million.

“The board has taken these factors into account and the competing risks and benefits, and considers that accessing the JobKeeper entitlement was the right thing to do by policyholders and employees. Given the circumstances outlined above it is not appropriate to repay these funds,” ClearView said.

ClearView said its board considered: