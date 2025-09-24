 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. The winners and losers in an evolving funds management landscape
 

The winners and losers in an evolving funds management landscape

fund-managers/asset-managers/asset-allocation/private-markets/HNWIs/Alternatives/

24 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Three types of asset managers are well positioned for 2025, according to McKinsey, while another three are likely to face headwinds in the coming period as investor needs and objectives evolve. 

In its global asset management report, ‘The great convergence’, it said global assets under management reached US$147 trillion as of June 2025. In particular, individual investors were “doing the heavy lifting” this year, with rising asset values, strong wage growth, and low unemployment keeping new money flowing into managed accounts and ETFs.

The shape of the asset management market is also evolving as retail and HNW clients move away from a traditional focus on equities and fixed income to expand their portfolios into alternatives and private markets.

Related News:

What was typically the domain of institutional investors is now accessible for lower-balance clients through semi-liquid and evergreen vehicles. As a result, these alternatives managers are quickly needing to expand their distribution teams to service the retail market, while traditional managers need to broaden their product range to meet this new demand.

To determine which firms will benefit in this new environment, the consultancy firm analysed the financial and operating results of 50 traditional and alternative asset managers to establish their fund flows and revenue growth, then broke those down into outperformers and underperformers. 

View all

“Most managers, traditional and alternative alike, rode the rising tide, but fewer did so with a similar surge in profitability. Margins stayed tight as costs kept climbing,” McKinsey said. “Yet some firms are pulling ahead, not merely by capturing market beta, but by pressing the full advantages of business model alpha.

“These firms are innovating in how the industry grows and delivers against client needs. In the new world of asset management, scale is important, but strategy clearly matters.”

Outperformers

Those asset managers that were seen as outperforming fell into three categories:

  • Firms with access to propriety distribution: These firms benefited from access to the wealth channel, where end-client relationships provided them with resilience against market volatility and enabled superior pricing.
  • Firms with scaled manufacturing platforms: Firms that had both active and passive products available had highly competitive fees and also benefited from the rise of ETFs.  
  • Large multi-asset class alternative managers: Able to service both high-net-worth (HNW) and institutional clients, these firms benefited from their distribution into the private wealth channel. 

Underperformers

On the other hand, those asset managers that were seen as underperforming were:

  • Firms dependent on active equity: These fund management firms are losing out from the shift to passive funds and ETFs, with the managed fund format being seen as ‘outdated’ by platforms and financial advisers. 
  • Fixed-income specialists lacking differentiated capabilities: Although fixed income is seeing renewed interest in 2025, particularly for active bond strategies, McKinsey said firms that are unable to offer specialised products in this asset class, such as private credit or dynamic duration, would face headwinds. 
  • Firms concentrated in institutional channels: These firms that rely on defined benefit pension plans face ‘structural stagnation’ and should move to diversify into areas such as wealth management and insurance.  

Earlier this year, research of Australian asset managers by Morningstar found specialist fixed income managers and private market managers were the only asset classes seeing positive flows. This was attributed to investors seeking defensive positions in light of concerns around US tariffs and trade policy which dented their risk appetite and pushed defensive asset allocations above historical averages. 

Commenting further on the convergence between public and private markets, McKinsey also said few fund management businesses have yet been able to successfully target both audiences. 

Recent developments in the space include a partnership between Wellington, Vanguard, and Blackstone to offer multi-asset funds, which integrate public and private markets; multiple private markets acquisitions by BlackRock; and ETF provider Betashares launching a private markets offering.

However, much of the activity so far has focused on those larger firms, which means there is still room for further M&A growth to be enacted by smaller players.

The report said: “Pursuing these new opportunities requires a blended set of capabilities that many managers have found challenging to build on their own: Alpha generation in illiquid asset classes exists within alternative managers, while the product and pipes for broad-based distribution sits with traditional managers. 

“Few have managed to build the other missing half organically. Hence the rush to partner, buy, or be bought – as the operating logic of the great convergence across traditional and alternative business models takes shape.

“The industry’s giants have led the charge in forming strategic partnerships and stitching together integrated offerings. There is still a long tail of smaller managers that lack the resources to compete at scale across both domains.”
 

Read more about:
fund managers
asset managers
asset allocation
private markets
HNWIs
Alternatives

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Franklin Templeton co-managed fund hits $1.8bn AUM

Following the partnership between Lexington Partners and Franklin Templeton Australia formed in May, the firms’ co-managed evergreen private equity secondaries strategy has surpassed $1.8 billion in AUM.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Fund managers target advisers with distribution hires

Three fund managers have made appointments to their distribution teams, focusing on the firms’ relationships with financial advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
ETF inflows almost double 2024 pace

Global X analysis has revealed the Australian ETF market has grown by more than a third in the past year, driven by net inflows, which are almost double the pace of 2024.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Platinum shareholders vote on L1 merger

Shareholders at Platinum Asset Management have voted on the decision to merge the firm with L1 Capital, creating a $16.5 billion combined fund manager.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 weeks 3 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 2 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

1 week 2 days ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

2 weeks 5 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

3 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
65.20 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo