 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Wilson loses out on Platinum LIC management
 

Wilson loses out on Platinum LIC management

Wilson-Asset-Management/L1-Capital/Platinum-Asset-Management/

2 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Wilson Asset Management has lost the bid to take over running the Platinum Capital (PMC) listed investment company, with shareholders opting for L1 Capital.

Both L1 Capital and Wilson had put forward non-binding indicative investment management agreement (IMA) proposals to replace Platinum and manage the portfolio in accordance with their own IMA for the company.

Wilson made a bid on 14 August to manage the trust using the same principles as it manages its WAM Global LIC with a focus on global mid, large and mega-cap companies. 

Related News:

“Under the new management agreement, Wilson Asset Management would manage the company’s investment portfolio using the investment strategy Wilson Asset Management employs for WAM Global Limited, including the research-driven and market-driven investment processes, with the investment strategy of the company to have a focus on mid, large and mega-cap companies in global markets.”

It also bid for Geoff Wilson, Richard Caldwell, and Julian Martin to join the board of the LIC. 

View all

However, in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 1 October, shareholders in PMC opted for rival L1 Capital to take over management and voted for Rachel Grimes, Douglas Farrell, and David Gray to join the board.

It had previously been intended to merge the LIC with the open-ended Platinum International Fund Complex ETF, but the deal was scrapped after substantial shareholder L1 Capital and its holding company First Maven said they would be voting against it. 

As a result, the board of Platinum Capital LIC opted to withdraw the scheme as the lack of support from L1 meant it is unlikely to reach the required 75 per cent approval threshold. 

L1 Capital is in the process of merging with Platinum Asset Management after it was approved by Platinum shareholders last month, whereby the combined fund manager will be known as L1 Group. First mooted in May 2025, it will create a manager with $16.5 billion in assets under management.

The benefits of the deal for shareholder, as described by the firm, are: 

  • Exposure to a market-leading investment platform of listed equities and alternative investment strategies.
  • Exposure to a growing, scalable, and well-diversified investment management business with a diversified client base across institutional, wholesale, high-net-worth (HNW), and retail investors in Australia and globally.
  • Potential to deliver annual pre-tax net synergy and cost savings benefits of $20 million and to be materially EPS-accretive for shareholders. Specifically, the merger is expected to be double-digit EPS-accretive in the next 12 months following completion and over 30 per cent EPS-accretive for shareholders in the financial year 2027 (the first full fiscal year post-completion).
  • Preservation of ongoing balance sheet strength to support investment in accretive growth opportunities.
     
Read more about:
Wilson Asset Management
L1 Capital
Platinum Asset Management

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
The Q3 fund management movers and shakers

Money Management looks back on the biggest people moves in the fund management world over the last three months.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Franklin Templeton completes Martin Currie integration

Franklin Templeton has completed its global integration of Martin Currie into ClearBridge Investments following its scrapping of the brand earlier this year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
ECP AM appoints new partner

ECP Asset Management has promoted Justin Warton to partner, investments, as its Global Growth Fund launches on the HUB24 platform.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
CFS appoints JPMAM for 2 global equity funds

Colonial First State has appointed J.P. Morgan Asset Management to manage two global equity strategies run as multimanager single sector options.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 weeks 4 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 3 weeks ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

2 days 17 hours ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

2 weeks 3 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

6 days 20 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo