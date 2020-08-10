Wheelhouse transitions to independent structure

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Income manager, Wheelhouse Partners, has announced it has completed its transition to its new independent structure, following the acquisition of Bennelong Funds Management’s stake in its business by its executives, and announced new partners which includes a new co-investor, Alan Howard who will replace Bennelong in the capital structure of the business.

Howard, a co-founder of the UK-based hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management, had previously worked together with Wheelhouse’ trader Andrew MacLeod and chief information officer Sam Jacob for many years and across several markets.

The team would be also supported by recently appointed chief operating officer, Tony Hammond, while Hamel Strategic Partners would head up distribution efforts for Wheelhouse, led by Andrew Aitken, the former head of distribution at Bennelong, and Cameron Dickman, formerly head of distribution at AMG and Australian Unity.

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (Perpetual) had been appointed the responsible entity for the Wheelhouse Global Equity Income Fund.

The team said it had also completed extensive testing of an Australian equities focused fund, applying the same rules-based strategy, and the local fund was expected to be rolled out to Australian retail and wholesale investors later this year.