What does APRA's Lonsdale think about banks re-entering wealth?

APRA chair John Lonsdale believes it is a “strategic priority” that there is an appropriate suite of products for people approaching retirement, which could include from banks.

Earlier this month, EY posited that banks could return to the wealth space through the creation of retirement and decumulation products which is being encouraged as part of the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC).

Brought in last July, the RIC encourages the development of retirement income products. As well as super funds, firms such as Generation Life, Allianz Retire+ and Challenger have all entered the space.

Douglas Nixon, EY Asia Pacific banking consulting leader, said: “With their established customer bases, suite of products to serve the end-to-end financial journey and existing infrastructure, banks are well-positioned to offer a range of wealth management and decumulation products. If done carefully, supporting customers towards and into retirement could improve customer experiences and outcomes, provide new sources of growth for the industry, and increase loyalty.

“Such a move would be a logical extension of a holistic approach to support financial wellbeing throughout a customer’s life.”

Answering a question from Money Management at the Citi Investment Conference in Sydney about whether banks should return to the wealth space, Lonsdale said it is up to banks to decide which products they want to offer consumers.

Lonsdale has led the prudential regulator since October 2022, and joined in 2018 from a 30-year career at Treasury.

“We don’t mandate what products banks, super funds, or insurers actually provide, that’s up to them,” he said.

“In relation to products, we now have a covenant that’s legislated. That is something we have identified as a strategic priority for APRA to make sure that as the population ages, there’s an appropriate suite of products out there that really go beyond lump sums and allocated pensions, which is really the prime set of products we’ve got out there.”

For entities venturing into this space, Lonsdale said it is vital they are ticking the right risk boxes in terms of regulation.

“We do say to all our regulated entities that, if you are providing [a product], you need to make sure you’re ticking all the risk boxes that we require ticked. That is where we apply ourselves to make sure those credit standards and risk issues that we need covered are covered.”

