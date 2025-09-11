Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. US equity fund underperformance drives GQG outflows
 

US equity fund underperformance drives GQG outflows

GQG-Partners/fund-flows/

11 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Outflows of US$1.4 billion from its US equity funds have contributed to GQG Partners reporting its highest monthly outflows for 2025 in August. 

In its monthly data, the firm said overall funds under management rose from US$166.6 billion to US$167.6 billion. However, it reported US$1.8 billion in outflows with all divisions apart from international equities, which saw inflows of US$100 million.

The biggest August redemptions came from its US equity division, which saw outflows of US$1.4 billion to fall from US$18.8 million to US$17.8 million. 

Related News:

This was the largest monthly outflows this year and followed US$1.4 billion of outflows during July after a single institutional client withdrew over US$1 billion from its global equity division. The asset manager did not offer a reason for August’s outflows, but both of its US equity funds, which aren’t available in Australia, have lagged the index. 

Performance on the US Select Quality Equity Fund returned 0.3 per cent over one year to 31 July, versus returns of 16.3 per cent by the S&P 500 Index. On its US Quality Value Fund, this has also underperformed with returns of 5.2 per cent over one year versus returns of 7.8 per cent by the MSCI USA Value Index.

View all

Emerging market equity saw outflows of US$300 million, while global equities saw US$200 million in outflows to stand at US$40.4 billion and US$39.1 billion, respectively. 

Over the year to date to 31 August, total inflows are US$4.9 billion for the eight months, with international equity seeing US$3.9 billion in flows. Looking at this time period, emerging market equities were the only division to fall into outflow at US$1.2 billion. 

The potential for further outflows had been flagged earlier in the year when it noted in its half-year results that it had witnessed “redemption pressure” from larger investors into its Australian and UCITS funds. This was attributed to the defensive positioning of the portfolios, which had led to underperformance. 

Earlier in the year, it also launched its first ETFs in the US, which now have US$200 million and said these could be launched in Australia in due course. 

“GQG’s entry into the ETF market is in recognition of the increasingly significant investor demand for this type of vehicle. By offering this strategy in an ETF format, GQG seeks to be a manager of choice for investors, diversify its product offerings for clients and tap into this growing segment of our industry,” it said in its results. 
 

 

Read more about:
GQG Partners
fund flows

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Perpetual appoints JOHCM CEO in brand refresh

Perpetual has appointed a new CEO for affiliate J O Hambro Capital Management, as it tries to stem outflows and refresh the brand.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Majority of Aussie equity funds underperforming ASX 200

Domestic equity managers are lagging the ASX 200 in the first half of the year, according to S&P, with almost three-quarters of Australian equity funds underperforming over the six-month period.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
August inflows see ETF FUM approach $300bn

ETFs saw almost $5 billion of inflows during August, with international equities gaining double those of fixed income funds, as total assets close in on $300 billion.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GSFM welcomes Auscap in latest distribution partnership

GSFM has formed a distribution partnership with Auscap Asset Management to distribute its equities funds in Australia and New Zealand, its 10th distribution partner.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
4 days 1 hour ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
4 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

6 days 19 hours ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

2 weeks 1 day ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

1 week 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA