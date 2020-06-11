Realindex reduces fees for certain funds

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Systematic equities manager Realindex Investments has added a portfolio manager, while also announcing the reduction of buy-sell spreads and management fees of some of its funds.

Andrew Francis, Realindex chief executive, said it would reduce the buy-sell spreads and management fees of the retail Class A funds it manages, by up to 13 basis points.

“This fee reduction is the result of our business increasing in scale, creating an opportunity to pass fee savings to clients,” Francis said.

“It supports the competitive positioning of our products in the marketplace and demonstrates our commitment to clients, even in the face of market headwinds created by COVID-19.”

Additionally, Dr Ron Guido was appointed to the newly-created role of senior quantitative portfolio manager.

Guido was most recently at RF Capital and before that held senior roles at BlackRock and State Street Global Advisers.

Francis said Guido was a highly experienced investment professional who will add significant portfolio management and research skills.

“For over a decade, Ron has worked in the field of systematic equity strategies for some of the largest institutional asset managers in the world,” Francis said.

Owned by First Sentier Investors, Realindex managed $26.7 billion in assets under management in Australian, global and emerging market equities, as of 31 May, 2020.