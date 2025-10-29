Janus Henderson launches global small-cap fund

Janus Henderson Investors has launched a global small-cap fund for Australian investors.

The newly launched Janus Henderson Global Smaller Companies Fund aims to provide Australian investors with access to potential growth opportunities by investing in smaller companies across the globe.

The asset manager flagged it currently includes a 5.4 per cent allocation to Australian small-cap companies, such as retailer JB Hi-Fi, which was a higher allocation than the MSCI benchmark.

Managed by portfolio manager Nick Sheridan, the fund is designed to capitalise on the advantages of investing in smaller companies, which often exhibit higher growth rates and greater corporate agility compared to larger counterparts.

Sheridan said: “Investing in global small-cap companies can offer several advantages for investors, including diversification benefits due to the wide selection across various industries and sectors and the potential for significant growth opportunities.

“We look for good quality but potentially undervalued companies and believe that the current market environment presents a compelling opportunity for investors to gain exposure to this dynamic segment.”

Matt Gaden, head of Australia at Janus Henderson Investors, said the launch for Australian retail and institutional investors is an example of the firm’s commitment to providing active solutions.

“Janus Henderson Investors is committed to creating and developing innovative strategies to better service its clients. We see real opportunities to bring our best investment talent in global equities to the Australian market,” Gaden said.

“The launch of the Global Smaller Companies Fund is a testament to our dedication to providing Australian investors with access to high-quality, actively managed investment solutions to achieve their financial goals.”

Other existing Janus equity funds for Australian investors include Global Research Growth, Global Sustainable Equity, and Global Natural Resources.

In September, Janus announced it had sold a minority stake in Victory Park Capital (VPC), a private credit manager it acquired from Pacific Current Group. It acquired the stake last August from Pacific Current, and at the time, CEO Ali Dibadj said the company had identified a “significant market opportunity” within private credit.

However, Janus Henderson has now divested a portion of that stake to life and health insurer CNO Financial Group, although it will still remain as the majority owner. Based in Indiana, CNO manages 3.2 million policies and US$37.3 billion in total assets.