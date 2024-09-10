 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Platinum suffers further outflows in August

Platinum suffers further outflows in August

Platinum Platinum Asset Management Funds management

10 September 2024
 | By Staff reporter |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

Platinum Asset Management’s funds under management (FUM) was $12.23 billion at the end of August, down from $13.03 billion in July.

In an ASX listing on 9 September, the firm said it experienced net outflows of $331 million during the month, with most outflows – some $288 million – stemming from the Platinum Trust Funds.

The firm has steadily seen a decrease in monthly outflows after $1.65 billion came out of the business over March and April on the back of institutional mandates and product rationalisation initiatives.

Last month, Platinum said its “contrarian” investing approach faced a difficult environment in FY2023–24.

Platinum Asset Management recorded statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $45.1 million for the year ended 30 June 2024, down 44.2 per cent from the prior corresponding period, while its FUM slumped 25.2 per cent to $13 billion over the financial year.

“We recognise that it has been a challenging year for the company and consequently our shareholders,” Platinum chair Guy Strapp said at the time.

“Recognising the need for change, in August 2023, we announced that Andrew Clifford would step aside as managing director and chief executive officer whilst the board embarked on a search for Andrew’s replacement.

“Following an extensive international search, we were pleased to welcome Jeff Peters to the role of CEO in January 2024, bringing with him deep asset management and turnaround experience,” Strapp said.

Shortly after Peters’ appointment, Platinum announced its “turnaround program”, which included measures to reduce costs and “right size” the business.

In a letter to shareholders last month, Peters said it has been a difficult environment for Platinum’s “contrarian approach to investing”.

“The 12 year-long bull market has generated strong client interest for passive investment products over actively managed investments, and flows have favoured ‘growth-style’ funds, which tend to generate strong relative performance in these bull markets,” Peters said.

“We believe this growth-style of investing could be challenged in the near term, as recent market corrections have indicated, and it is for this reason that we believe our investment approach will be rewarded over the course of the cycle.”

Read more about:
Platinum
Platinum Asset Management
Funds management

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

10 September 2024
GQG enjoys 10th consecutive FUM rise

GQG’s funds under management has continued to climb after surpassing US$150 billion earlier this year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
10 September 2024
Spike in Aussie ETF demand boosts global growth

There has been a doubling of interest among Australian investors in investing in ETFs, according to State Street, and the country’s growing interest is a factor driving global growth.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
9 September 2024
Unpacking the viability of private asset ETFs

Amid discussions on whether private markets will soon exist in an ETF structure, Global X’s Marc Jocum examines the challenges that could arise from this type of innovation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
9 September 2024
How did Aussie fund managers fare in FY24?

Money Management rounds up the financial results for Australia’s listed fund managers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
GG

So shareholders lose a dividend plus have seen the erosion of value. Qantas decides to clawback remuneration from Alan ...

Platform migration causes adviser outflows for Insignia
2 weeks 4 days ago
Denise Baker

This is why I left my last position. There was no interest in giving the client quality time, it was all about bumping ...

Have client relationships fallen on the back burner?
2 weeks 5 days ago
gonski

So the Hayne Royal Commission has left us with this. What a sad day for the financial planning industry. Clearly most ...

The ‘recipe for success’ of highly profitable advice firms
2 weeks 5 days ago
Verdict in for AMP BOLR class action settlement

The decision whether to proceed with a $100 million settlement for members of the buyer of last resort class action against AMP has been decided in the Federal Court....

4 days 19 hours ago
Former Brisbane adviser found guilty of $5.9m fraud

A former Brisbane financial adviser has been found guilty of 28 counts of fraud where his clients lost $5.9 million....

2 weeks 4 days ago
Melbourne advice firm enters liquidation

A Melbourne financial advice firm has been put into liquidation by the Federal Court, and an appeal against its AFSL cancellation has been dismissed....

3 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F (CLOSED)
148.81 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.48 3 y p.a(%)
3
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
31.88 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
28.07 3 y p.a(%)
5
CFS Acadian Wholesale Global Equity Long Short A
26.35 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA