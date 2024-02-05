POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
  Pinnacle surpasses $100bn in FUM in H12023–24

Pinnacle surpasses $100bn in FUM in H12023–24

5 February 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
Pinnacle has seen a return to inflows in the first half of FY202324 as funds under management (FUM) surpass $100 billion for the first time.

In its half-year results for the six months to 31 December, the fund manager said it saw net inflows of $4.5 billion compared to net outflows of $1.5 billion a year ago. 

Retail net inflows were $1.8 billion and international net inflows were $3.1 billion, both up from a year ago when they were $0.3 billion and $0.7 billion respectively.

Domestic institutional net outflows were $0.4 billion, but this was a significant improvement compared to outflows of $2.5 billion in the first half of FY2223.

“Noteworthy” inflows in Australia were seen into the firm’s high-grade public credit, private credit and Australian small caps, while outflows were seen from global public real estate in response to asset allocation rebalancing.

The company previously flagged in the last quarter that the Australian institutional market was challenging as a result of asset class rebalancing and fund consolidation, but this month it reported that this has improved.

Founder and managing director Ian Macoun, said: “We saw robust net inflows, particularly across retail and international channels in challenging fundraising conditions. Conditions for generating new business remained challenging during the half, distribution result is credible in these conditions [and] our diverse platform of affiliates and strategies has enabled us to remain relevant to investors as risk appetite.

“Over the period under review, macroeconomic and geopolitical events continued to cause uncertainty in investment markets with challenging conditions for generating new business persisting particularly in the Australian market.

“Pinnacle has an excellent platform in place to continue to prosper – driven by growth in existing affiliates, incubating new affiliates and strategies, domestically and internationally as well as careful acquisitive growth into new asset classes and markets.”

Net profit after tax was $30.2 million, slightly down by 1 per cent from $30.5 million a year ago, and performance fees earned by affiliates post-tax contributed $12.3 million of the NPAT.

Funds under management across the 15 Pinnacle affiliates – which include Coolabah Capital, Firetrail and Hyperion Asset Management – was $100.1 billion, an increase of $8.2 billion. This was attributable to net inflows and market movements, and the largest FUM was seen at Metrics Credit Partners.

Some $14 billion of this came from outside Australia, and it said start-up affiliates in London, New York and Toronto are experiencing “early success” in FUM and investments.

Click here to listen to Relative Return's episode with Metrics Credit Partners managing partner Andrew Lockhart.

 

Read more about:
Pinnacle
Hyperion Asset Management
metrics credit partners
funds under management

Alan Tickle

I’ve been an adviser for 34 years and while I passed the FASEA exam first attempt, I felt that it failed to test techni...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
4 hours 42 minutes ago
Graeme

Such a high personal cost to so many. It must be acknowledged with rather more sensitivity. It is a good thing Mr Rich...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
14 hours ago
Really?

Thank you Laura, Money Management and FSCP for round 1 against some of the worst criminals in our industry but this will...

Inappropriate advice about super switching leads to latest FSCP outcome
23 hours 56 minutes ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

7 months ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

6 months 2 weeks ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

7 months ago
