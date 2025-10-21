 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Perpetual reports Q1 inflows for asset management division
 

Perpetual reports Q1 inflows for asset management division

Perpetual/asset-management/wealth-management/KKR/

21 October 2025
 | By Adrian Suljanovic |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Perpetual reported a solid start to the financial year 2025–26, with growth across all three of its operating divisions, supported by favourable market conditions and easing outflows.

CEO and managing director, Bernard Reilly, said the business achieved positive momentum across its asset management, corporate trust, and wealth management operations.

“It was a positive quarter for the business, with each of our three business lines reporting growth in assets managed, assets under advice or administration, largely benefiting from continued growth in the markets in which they operate,” Reilly said.

“In our asset management business, equity markets globally delivered strong returns through the period and this, along with a moderation in net outflows relative to the last few quarters, led to a robust uplift in our assets under management.”

During the quarter, Perpetual launched its third active exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Perpetual Diversified Income Active ETF (ASX:DIFF), which is attracting early investor interest.

The group also appointed a new CEO to lead UK-based fund manager J O Hambro Capital Management, while its US boutique Barrow Hanley recorded strong inflows into global equities.

Perpetual’s wealth management business, which remains up for sale following the termination of a deal with KKR at the start of this year, recorded a 2 per cent rise in funds under advice to $21.9 billion, underpinned by positive market movements and modest net inflows.

“We are progressing the sale of our wealth management business which, despite the uncertainty, delivered growth in funds under advice for the quarter,” Reilly said.

In the September quarter, total group assets under management rose 2.3 per cent to $232 billion, up from $226.8 billion at the end of June. Market gains and distributions of $9.2 billion more than offset $2.2 billion in net outflows and $1.7 billion in negative currency movements.

Barrow Hanley’s assets under management increased 5.6 per cent to $88.9 billion, supported by inflows into global value and ESG value strategies. J O Hambro’s total assets under management fell 2.8 per cent to $35.1 billion, reflecting net outflows of $2.3 billion from international and UK strategies, partly offset by positive markets.

Pendal Asset Management lifted assets to $44.7 billion, although it experienced $0.2 billion in outflows from an Australian equity strategy, while Perpetual Asset Management’s funds rose 2.5 per cent to $22.5 billion, driven by inflows into fixed income.

The corporate trust division also reported another quarter of growth, with total funds under administration reaching $1.29 trillion, up 1.2 per cent.

Managed funds services grew 6.5 per cent to $574.5 billion, supported by new custody client wins, while debt market services fell 2.7 per cent due to portfolio rationalisation by one client. Digital and markets assets under administration rose slightly to $572.8 billion, driven by fixed income and Treasury product growth.

Read more about:
Perpetual
asset management
wealth management
KKR

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
ASIC cracks down with fourth private credit interim stop order

A fourth private credit fund has received interim stop orders from ASIC following the regulator’s surveillance review.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
ETF fund managers make switch away from Cboe to ASX

Two ETF fund managers have opted to switch away from Cboe and onto the ASX in search of better broker connectivity.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Former research house CEO moves to major fund manager

The former CEO and co-founder of Zenith Investment Partners has switched sides and moved in-house to take up an executive role at a listed fund manager.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Clime IM seeks advice and asset manager acquisitions in 'climate of chaos'

The “experiment” away from vertical integration has been a mistake, according to Clime’s Michael Baragwanath, and Clime is positioning to benefit via advice and fund manager acquisitions.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 2 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 2 weeks ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

1 week 5 days ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

3 weeks ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

3 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo