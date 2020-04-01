Northcape Capital and Warakirri AM team up

2 April 2020by Oksana Patron
Northcape Capital and Warakirri Asset Management have announced they have entered into a strategic partnership that will see Northcape become the underlying investment manager for a number of Warakirri’s funds.

Under the terms of the deal, Warakirri would also become the exclusive partner for Northcape’s Australian, global and emerging market equity capabilities in the family office, high net worth (HNW) and retail segments of the market.

Michael Ryan, Northcape managing director, said his company was looking for a distribution partner that was aligned to its philosophy of delivering service and quality investment outcomes to its clients.

