Northcape Capital and Warakirri AM team up

Northcape Capital and Warakirri Asset Management have announced they have entered into a strategic partnership that will see Northcape become the underlying investment manager for a number of Warakirri’s funds.

Under the terms of the deal, Warakirri would also become the exclusive partner for Northcape’s Australian, global and emerging market equity capabilities in the family office, high net worth (HNW) and retail segments of the market.

Michael Ryan, Northcape managing director, said his company was looking for a distribution partner that was aligned to its philosophy of delivering service and quality investment outcomes to its clients.

“This partnership provides an ideal opportunity for us to diversify and grow our business, whilst maintaining our focus on our institutional clients,” he said.

As part of this partnership, Warakirri would award Northcape the first mandate for the Northcape Global Equity Strategy which was launched in August 2019.

Also, Warakirri would continue to apply its ethical overlay across its suite of ethical Australian and global equity offerings which it has been implementing on behalf of clients since 1993, it said.