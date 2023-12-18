POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Munro Partners sees its patience rewarded in performance

Munro Partners sees its patience rewarded in performance

18 December 2023
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

Delayed gratification from companies which had produced strong results in October provided sharp share price rises for the Munro Global Growth Fund last month.

In an update for November, the management team of the $1.3 billion Munro Global Growth Fund said it returned 6.8 per cent during the month. 

This was helped by the expectation that interest rates in the US and Europe had approached their peaks after consecutive rate rises.

Related News:

“With rates seemingly peaked for now, companies that had reported strong results in October saw delayed gratification with shares rising sharply during November. Many of the fund’s holdings had produced strong results in late October and had seen a muted or even negative reaction in the share price given the rising rate environment.

View all

“It was pleasing to see rewards coming through for stocks that had reported strong results.”

This included artificial intelligence (AI) companies, which have been a recurring theme for the fund, and high-performance computing companies. 

There is a strong technology theme in the fund with 20.8 per cent allocated to high-performance computing, 18.8 per cent allocated to digital enterprise, 9.7 per cent to digital payments, and 8.7 per cent to companies associated with internet disruption.

“Artificial intelligence was a dominant theme for the month with digital enterprise stocks Microsoft, ServiceNow and Adobe all recently releasing generative AI products that we anticipate to be additive to growth rates. 

“High-performance computing names Nvidia and Applied Materials were also strong performers, and fall under the hardware side of AI.”

Microsoft is the fund’s largest holding at 7.8 per cent followed by Nvidia at 6.2 per cent, a share which saw outstanding growth earlier in the year when a share price spike saw its valuation briefly jump to US$1 trillion.

In November, the firm announced it will launch a new global equities fund called the Global Growth Small and Mid Cap Fund to be managed by Qiao Ma. 

This will typically hold 20 to 40 listed equities, investing in global growth oriented small and mid-cap companies with a market cap of between US$250 million and US$30 billion.

Read more about:
munro
munro partners
Munro Global Growth fund

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

7 January 2024
US recession and Trump presidency forecasts on investors’ minds

According to two investment professionals, investors are bracing for a US recession in 2024’s first quarter, alongside a potential Trump presidency by November, as likely outcomes in the coming year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
7 January 2024
The outlook for AI investments in 2024

With artificial intelligence garnering significant investor interest and inflows over the last year, fund managers are bracing for the many opportunities and risks stemming from these investments.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
7 January 2024
Stage set for ‘unloved’ markets in 2024

According to these fund managers, emerging markets and global markets ex-US, which have delivered historically underwhelming returns, could offer the next pockets of opportunities in the year ahead.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
7 January 2024
RBA activity prompts T. Rowe Price to take Aussie bond overweight

T. Rowe Price is beginning 2024 with an overweight to Australian bonds as it believes the Reserve Bank is lagging other markets when it comes to easing monetary policy.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
subscribe

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Anon

1. The exam should have short answer questions and the argument that speeding up the marking process will encourage peop...

What do PY candidates think of ASIC’s proposed exam changes?
5 days 13 hours ago
Anon

I'm not sure why any PY candidate would want to wait until they have additional work experience. The exam is based on th...

What do PY candidates think of ASIC’s proposed exam changes?
5 days 14 hours ago
Bamboo

IF we are still on the same road, i can assume nothing has changed...

What’s inside the government’s formal QAR response?
1 week ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

5 months 2 weeks ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

5 months 1 week ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

5 months 3 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Hills International
85.92 3 y p.a(%)
2
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
33.38 3 y p.a(%)
3
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
33.02 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
31.99 3 y p.a(%)
5
Argonaut Natural Resources Ordiry Fully Paid Dis AUD
29.00 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2023 MOMENTUMMEDIA