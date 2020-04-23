Lonsec upgrades First Sentier multi-asset fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

First Sentier Investors’ Multi-Asset Real Return fund has been upgraded to a ‘Recommended’ rating by ratings house Lonsec.

It was previously rated as ‘Investment Grade’ but was upgraded as Lonsec praised the firm’s commitment to varying asset allocation depending on market conditions.

The fund was a multi-asset, real return strategy which aimed to offer lower volatility and shallower drawdowns than other equity or diversified portfolios. It used neutral asset allocation and dynamic asset allocation to take advantage of short-term market inefficiencies.

Kej Somaia, co-head of multi-asset at First Sentier, said: “We are pleased to receive an upgraded rating from Lonsec, which recognises the investment track record of the fund, the strong team we have built and our robust risk management and asset allocation processes. In a period of uncertainty, we believe investors are increasingly looking to active multi-asset managers to help them navigate the complex economic landscape”.

“Lonsec noted that we are willing to vary medium-term and dynamic asset allocations significantly, depending on market conditions,” Somaia said. “This proactive approach underpins our strategy and, we believe, differentiates us.”

He previously spoke about how COVID-19 was forcing the firm to review its strategies and market conditions on a daily basis.