Liechtenstein fund manager launches in Australia

An asset manager owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein has launched its first fund in the Australian market and has appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

LGT Capital Partners (LGT CP), which managed US$75 billion ($100 billion) in funds under management (FUM) will launch the LGT Multi-Alternatives Australia Fund as its first fund in the country.

The fund invested predominantly in private markets, such as private equity, real estate, infrastructure and private debt as well as liquid alternatives including insurance-linked strategies, hedge funds and alternative risk premia.

Russell Beasley, Equity Trustees executive general manager – corporate trustee services, said Equity Trustees was pleased to have added LGT CP to its growing list of global clients.

“We are delighted to be supporting a global asset manager of such scale with the launch of their first fund in the Australian market,” Beasley said.

“We have grown to become the market leading responsible entity provider in Australia, offering the right support, expertise and capability for new entrants like LGT CP.”

Nathan Pensabene, principal and head of LGT CP’s Australian subsidiary, said they had been pleased with the interest regarding the launch of their first dedicated fund for Australian and New Zealand investors.

“Throughout both the due diligence and on-boarding processes we were impressed with the experience and local market knowledge offered by the team at Equity Trustees,” Pensabene said.

“We are looking forward to working with Equity Trustees to make this innovative fund available to institutional and wholesale investors in the Australian market.

“The fund will invest alongside our founders, employees and other investors, building on our more than 20 years of investment experience in alternative strategies.”