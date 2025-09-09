Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
Lazard AM welcomes global investment head as CEO

9 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Global investment firm Lazard Asset Management has appointed Christopher Hogbin as chief executive, as the current CEO Evan Russo prepares to step down after three years in the role.

As he enters the new role, Hogbin brings three decades of professional experience to the role, including 20 years at AllianceBernstein where he worked his way up from a European equities analyst in 2005 to global head of investments, managing US$800 billion in assets under management. 

During his tenure at AllianceBernstein, Hogbin was responsible for overseeing the firm’s investment activities across public and private markets, including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, hedge fund, and alternative solutions.

Effective December 2025, Hogbin will take up the CEO mantle with Russo stepping into an advisory role following the transition.

The exiting CEO joined Lazard as a director in 2007 and has served almost 18 years in the company. In 2009, he was appointed as managing director, co-head of capital markets and capital structure advisory which he held until 2017 when he became chief financial officer. He was then promoted to the CEO of Lazard AM in 2022, succeeding Ashish Bhutani who retired. 

Global firm Lazard AM began operating in Australia in 1994 and has offices in Sydney and Melbourne offering funds in Australian and global equities, quantitative equities, and global listed infrastructure, among others. 

Speaking on the appointment, Peter Orszag, CEO and chairman of Lazard Group, said the firm’s asset management division has reached an “inflection point” as it positions to meet evolving client needs.  

“Chris’ leadership and success in growing a global investment business will help us to now accelerate progress towards our long-term strategy for Lazard. We are grateful for Evan’s leadership at the firm, and for his work guiding our asset management business through a critical transitional period while developing a solid foundation for Chris to build upon,” Orszag said.

He noted the value of Hogbin’s solid reputation and global presence, along with his understanding of delivering “exceptional investment performance”, making him a good fit for the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to lead our asset management business into its next phase, enhancing performance and service for our clients, evolving our business to meet client preferences, and contributing to firmwide profitable growth for our shareholders,” he said.

Hogbin added: “I’m energised by the vision for the future of Lazard and the momentum behind the execution of its long-term growth strategy. I look forward to joining Peter and the team to help deliver the next stage of value creation for our clients and shareholders.”

The exiting CEO said Hogbin’s client-focused approach and investment expertise will further strengthen the firm’s focus on delivering solutions that fit its clients’ needs.

“It has been a privilege to work with the extraordinary colleagues at Lazard and contribute to this firm’s remarkable legacy,” Russo said.

Lazard Asset Management
CEOs
appointment
asset management

