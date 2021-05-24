Ironbark AM partners with infrastructure investor

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Ironbark Asset Management has entered into strategic partnership with global mid-market direct infrastructure investor, Fiera Infrastructure, to provide its Australian and New Zealand-based investors’ base with an access Fiera’s unlisted infrastructure strategy.

Ironbark’s head of funds management, Alex Donald, said the benefits of the partnership would be available for its institutional and wholesale suite.

The firm was chosen due to its global mid-market, core and core plus focus and would offer return diversification derived from large infrastructure assets, while providing strong diversification across geographies and infrastructure subsectors with the aim to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns.

“Australia is an important market for Fiera Infrastructure and we are looking for strategic investors in our flagship EagleCrest fund, an open ended fund that invests in mid-market core and core-plus infrastructure equity investment opportunities in OECD countries,” president of Fiera Infrastructure, Alina Osorio, said.

Fiera, with over US$2 billion ($2.58 billion) in assets under management (AUM), is an affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation, a global independent asset management firm with over US$137 billion in AUM.