Investment group cancels all investor briefings

Investment and funds management group, 360 Capital Group, has cancelled all interstate travel and investor briefings scheduled for March and April in 2020 in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth due to “evolving health concerns” and advice from government bodies not to gather in large groups.

This would include all the investor briefings intended to provide an update on the following existing and new funds, the firm said in the announcement made to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Tuesday.

The company said it would skip face-to-face meetings and encouraged all the parties involved to follow information with regards to HY20 results as well as its new fund upcoming launches on its website.

“The health of our staff, investors and stakeholders is our ongoing priority, so this ensures we’re doing our part to minimisation the spread of COVID-19,” the firm said in the announcement.