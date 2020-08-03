GQG Partners expands its Aussie wholesale business

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

US-based fund manager, GQG Partners, has announced it continues to expand its Australian wholesale business, which the manager first entered just under a year ago, with a $20 million mandate from boutique investment advisory firm, PlayfairTan for its global equity strategy.

PlayfairTan’s investment director, Darren Cunneen, said that the manager had been selected due to its competitively priced strategy, its performance track record and due to the fact that the GQG’s strategy was benchmark unaware.

“In the current environment, advisers are increasingly seeking out high-quality investments for their clients that will perform well in volatile markets, effectively managing risk while still accessing growth opportunities across the globe,” Laird Abernethy, managing director of GQG Partners Australia & New Zealand, said.

According to him, the business saw a relatively strong interest from financial advisory groups in the past 12 months.

Additionally, GQG Partners received strong ratings in its first review from Morningstar, with a gold Morningstar Analyst Rating for the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity fund and a silver Morningstar Analyst Rating for its GQG Partners Global Equity fund.

The research house, in its global fund report for the emerging markets fund, appreciated the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity’s highly experienced manager Rajiv Jain and his “impressive long-term record which tends to hold up better in volatile markets”.

Also, according to Morningstar, the GQG Partners Global Equity’s experienced manager, well-considered strategy, and an attractive fee made a compelling investment proposition.

The funds were added to a number of platforms, including Macquarie Wrap, Panorama, BT Wrap, Praemium and PowerWrap this year, after additions to Hub24 and Netwealth last year.