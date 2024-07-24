 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Fixed income drives Australian fund launches

Fixed income drives Australian fund launches

fixed income bonds private credit equity trustees

24 July 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

The greatest number of funds launched lately by independent responsible entity Equity Trustees (EQT) sat in the global fixed income space, according to its research, as offshore players entered the market.

The 100 research covered the characteristics of the last 100 funds launched by the entity.

There were 19 global fixed income funds launched and 13 Australian fixed income funds. A quarter of the ETFs launched sat in fixed income assets.

Related News:

Fixed income products increased in popularity due to rising interest rates offering better returns and continued investor interest in fixed income ETFs, the firm said.

Compared to 2023, there was a five-point increase in global fixed income launches from 14 to 19, but a six-point decrease in Australian fixed income launches from 19 to 13.

View all

“After a tough period, fixed income has become an attractive asset class again offering attractive yields and diversification benefits,” said Ben Ashton, senior business development manager at EQT.

“Demand for debt strategies and vehicles for alternative assets are higher than we have seen historically. This is largely driven by uncertainty in markets, transition to net zero, attractive yields and an improving backdrop for debt instruments.”

Looking ahead into the next 12 months, the firm highlighted it expects to see increased interest in private credit and private debt funds.

Johnny Francis, general manager of fund services at EQT, said: “There was an increase in private credit and debt funds, with several of these feeding into unregistered wholesale funds.

“Investors have recognised that non-bank lenders and their private credit funds can provide a source of income. The major traditional banks have reduced their overall lending, and these newer fund managers have stepped in to fill the gap and are being welcomed by investors.”

He also flagged managers in the US are particularly looking to launch in Australia to take advantage of the huge number of assets sitting in superannuation. Other offshore managers are returning to Australia after making a temporary exit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing increased interest from offshore fund managers, in particular those from North America keen to access the Australian market.

“Australia continues to be an attractive destination for offshore managers in recent times who are looking to leverage their strategies offshore and tap into the growing superannuation market which is underpinned by a robust governance structure.”

 

Read more about:
fixed income
bonds
private credit
equity trustees

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

24 July 2024
Maple-Brown Abbott to be acquired

Maple-Brown Abbott has finalised an agreement to be acquired by a rival fund manager to create a firm with $18.6 billion in assets under management, just two months after its former CEO exited to lead Magellan.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
24 July 2024
Platinum unveils strategic plan for LICs

Following a strategic review, Platinum has announced it will merge its two listed investment companies with two of its quoted managed hedge funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
24 July 2024
The time is now for corporate bonds: IAM

With potential US interest rate cuts on the horizon, Income Asset Management believes now is an ideal time to be investing into the corporate bond market.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 July 2024
Perpetual reports $9bn in quarterly outflows

Perpetual has seen another difficult quarter for its asset management division, reporting its largest quarterly outflows for FY24.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
Howard Elton

Article makes no comment that the advisers leaving industry are older and have many years of work an life experience w...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours 11 minutes ago
Peter Robinson

This article appears to overlook the fact that there must be a fairly large group of advisers who missed out on the expe...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours ago
One foot out the door

Based on Deloitte’s numbers, growth from 15,819 to 16,708 is a gain of 889 advisers, representing 177 advisers each year...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
3 hours ago
Melbourne-based adviser restrained from travel amid ASIC investigation

ASIC has secured travel restraint orders against a financial adviser while he is the subject of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct....

2 days 19 hours ago
Insignia unveils new executive team

Insignia Financial has unveiled a new operating model and executive team, including a new head of advice, while three senior executives are set to depart the licensee....

2 weeks ago
Are you with Australia’s best growth superannuation fund of FY24?

Analysis by Chant West of the annual performance of growth superannuation funds has uncovered which ones see the best performance....

6 days 21 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F
144.00 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
73.55 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
63.39 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short A
30.20 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short
29.81 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA